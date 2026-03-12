Equirus Appoints Snigdha Sharma As Director – Investment Banking, Move Aims To Strengthen BFSI Advisory And Deal-Making Capabilities

Equirus Strengthens Investment Banking Team . |

Mumbai: Equirus, a diversified financial services group in India, has appointed Snigdha Sharma as Director in its Investment Banking division. The move is part of the firm’s strategy to strengthen its presence in the Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI) sector, which has been seeing strong fundraising and merger activity in recent years.

The company believes that strengthening its leadership team will help it support clients better as the financial services industry continues to expand.

Strong Experience In Capital Markets

Snigdha Sharma brings more than 17 years of experience in areas such as investment banking, equity research and investment management.

Her work has mainly focused on the BFSI sector, where she has been involved in initial public offerings (IPOs), equity fundraising, mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and fundamental research.

Apart from investment banking roles, she has also worked as a fund manager and buy-side analyst, giving her broad exposure to both advisory and investment sides of the capital markets.

Education And Professional Background

Snigdha holds an MBA in Finance and Strategy from the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru. She also completed her B.Tech in Mechanical Engineering from the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Raipur in 2006.

In addition, she is a NISM-certified research analyst, reflecting her expertise in financial research and analysis.

Before joining Equirus, she worked with several well-known financial institutions including DAM Capital, Motilal Oswal Asset Management Company, Axis Capital, Fidelity Worldwide Investments, Karma Capital and Goldman Sachs.

Focus On Growing BFSI Opportunities

Commenting on the appointment, Nirav Shah, Managing Director and Sector Lead – BFSI at Equirus Capital, said that India’s financial services sector is entering a new phase of growth.

He noted that factors such as the financialisation of savings, evolving regulations and the rise of new-age financial companies are creating strong demand for capital raising and strategic deals in the sector.

According to him, Snigdha’s experience and industry relationships will help the firm expand its presence and strengthen its investment banking franchise in the BFSI segment.

Looking Ahead At Growth Opportunities

Speaking about her new role, Snigdha Sharma said she is pleased to join Equirus at a time when the BFSI sector is witnessing strong activity in capital markets and strategic transactions.

She added that she looks forward to working with the team to expand the firm’s BFSI coverage, strengthen client relationships and contribute to the company’s growth in investment banking services.