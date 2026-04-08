Equinix Expands Mumbai Data Footprint, Launches AI-Ready MB3 To Power India’s Cloud Growth

New data centre launched in Mumbai. |

Mumbai: Equinix has opened its fourth International Business Exchange (IBX) data centre in Mumbai, named MB3. The facility is one of the largest retail data centres in the city and is designed to support advanced digital needs such as artificial intelligence (AI), cloud computing, and data-heavy applications.

The company has invested over $95 million in this project. Initially, the centre offers more than 1,370 cabinets and can expand to over 5,475 cabinets in the future.

Rising demand for AI and cloud drives expansion

The launch comes at a time when India is seeing rapid growth in AI adoption, cloud migration, and digital services. Businesses are also facing stricter data localisation rules, which require data to be stored within the country.

MB3 is built to handle these needs by offering high performance, low latency, and strong connectivity with cloud providers and networks. It also supports hybrid multicloud setups, helping companies manage workloads more efficiently.

Mumbai strengthens position as digital hub

Maharashtra already hosts nearly 60% of India’s data centre capacity, making Mumbai a key digital hub. The addition of MB3 further strengthens this position and supports India’s growing digital economy, expected to reach $1 trillion in the coming years.

The data centre is connected with Equinix’s other Mumbai facilities and its Chennai site, ensuring better network reliability and faster data movement across regions.

Strong ecosystem and interconnection benefits

Equinix serves over 300 companies in India, including network providers and major cloud platforms like AWS, Google Cloud, and Oracle. MB3 allows businesses to connect directly to these platforms, improving speed and reducing delays.

This is especially important for sectors like finance, where low latency and high reliability are critical for operations such as trading and real-time analytics.

Focus on sustainability

The MB3 facility runs on 100% renewable energy. Equinix has also invested in a solar power project in India, expected to generate clean energy and reduce carbon emissions significantly.

Long-term commitment to India

Equinix has invested over USD 365 million in India so far, showing strong confidence in the country’s digital growth. The company plans to continue expanding infrastructure to support businesses as they adopt AI and cloud technologies at scale.