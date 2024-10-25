Dulha Ghar: India’s Best Men’s Ethnic Brand And Its Evolution | File Photo

Dulha Ghar is proud to be one of India’s best men’s ethnic brands, with deep roots in the vibrant culture of Lucknow. Girish Motiani's journey began in his father's fabric store, founded by the late Asudamal Motiani, where he learned valuable lessons in customer interaction and business management. His perseverance, after relocating from Sindh during the partition, inspired Girish Motiani to continue his legacy.

Formally established in 1991, Dulha Ghar started as a modest shop offering quality men’s fabrics, suits, and sherwanis. The commitment to customer satisfaction and high standards helped the business grow steadily. In 2020, Dulha Ghar was registered as a private limited company, further strengthening its presence, with Girish Motiani as the Director and Nitesh Ajwani as a fellow Director.

Looking ahead, Girish Motiani envisions expanding Dulha Ghar into a global brand while staying true to its ethnic fashion roots. This includes expanding the product range and establishing a stronger online presence. New store openings are also planned to meet the rising demand for quality menswear.

For aspiring entrepreneurs, Girish Motiani emphasizes that adaptability and a willingness to learn are crucial. The fashion industry is dynamic, and understanding customer preferences is vital for success. At Dulha Ghar, the focus remains on offering the best wedding attire and ethnic fashion, providing affordable, high-quality clothing that resonates with every man’s style.