Dr Tushar Sawadavkar Unveils Groundbreaking Energy and Vedic Remedies Book In Chembur |

Dr. Tushar Yashwant Sawadavkar's book on the emission of energy and Vedic remedies was released at the Vaishali Garden Hall in Chembur on October 29, 2023, under the supervision of Mr. Chandrasen Raosahib Rajeshirke and Mrs. Sumitra Chandrasen Rajeshirke.

Dr. Sawadavkar has dedicated several years to researching energy, covering topics such as scalar energy, the effects of energy on the human body, the sound of mantras, negative energy, and Vedic switchwords in this valuable book, which is meant for the general public.

The transformation of years of energy research into a book format is presented in a comprehensive manner. The event featured the presence of Mumbai Municipal Corporation engineers Mr. Vaibhav Gharat, Mr. Jitendra Rathod, Mr. Sudharak Chavhan, as well as Ms. Vaishali Bhalerao, Ms. Geeta Kadam, and other dignitaries.

Dr. Tushar Sawadavkar conducted a workshop on meditation during the program, where he explained various methods of meditation and emphasized the importance of meditation. He imparted the simplest method of meditation that is liked, enjoyed, and easily practised by everyone, highlighting the significant benefits of the meditative journey.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)