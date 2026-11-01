Dr Abhay Firodia Unveils ‘Gift Of The Sahyadris’, 280-Page Book Celebrates Maharashtra’s Rich Heritage

Dr Abhay Firodia unveils a 280-page book exploring Maharashtra's history. |

Pune: A 280-page coffee table book tracing Maharashtra’s journey from ancient civilisation to its formation in 1960 was unveiled by Dr Abhay Firodia, Chairman of Force Motors Ltd, at the Bhandarkar Oriental Research Institute (BORI) in Pune on Saturday, October 31.

Titled Gift of the Sahyadris: The Story and Glory of Maharashtra, the book has been published by Heritage India Communications Pvt Ltd and is priced at ₹2,500.

Celebrating Maharashtra's Legacy

The launch ceremony was attended by eminent archaeologists Dr G.B. Deglurkar, former Chancellor of Deccan College, and Dr A.P. Jamkhedkar, former Chairman of the Indian Council of Historical Research, as Guests of Honour.

The publication explores Maharashtra’s cultural, political and social evolution, highlighting the influence of the Sahyadri mountain range on the region’s history.

It covers ancient settlements, rock-cut caves, forts, the rise of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the Peshwa era and the Samyukta Maharashtra Movement.

History Beyond Textbooks

Manjiri Khandekar, CEO of Heritage India, said the organisation aims to make history accessible beyond academic institutions.

She emphasised that historical knowledge should become part of everyday conversations, classrooms and family discussions.

Journalist and author Kalyani Sardesai, who wrote and creatively visualised the book, said the publication combines historical accuracy with engaging storytelling.

She noted that extensive research, discussions and consultations with scholars helped shape the narrative.

Trade And Prosperity

Speaking at the event, Dr Firodia highlighted the importance of trade in India's historical economic strength.

He said Maharashtra's present prosperity similarly depends on industrialisation, entrepreneurship and skill development.

Dr Deglurkar appreciated Heritage India's efforts to popularise history, while Dr Jamkhedkar stressed the importance of making Maharashtra's historical journey understandable to ordinary readers.

UNESCO Recognition

The publication follows the 2025 UNESCO World Heritage inscription of 12 forts under the Maratha Military Landscapes, adding to Maharashtra's internationally recognised heritage sites, including Ajanta and Ellora.

The book features contributions from historians Dr Ajit Apte, Prof. P.K. Ghanekar and Dr Manjiri Bhalerao, alongside illustrations by four artists.

Designed for readers aged 10 and above, the ₹2,500 publication aims to serve families, collectors and school libraries.