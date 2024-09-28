DNPA Supports World News Day 2024: Celebrating The Power Of Journalism And Choosing Truth

Digital News Publishers Association | X

New Delhi, September 27, 2024 – The Digital News Publishers Association (DNPA) is proud to announce its support for World News Day 2024, marked on September 28, 2024, a global initiative, that highlights the critical role of journalism in fostering informed societies. This year’s theme is , “Choose Truth", to reaffirm journalism’s critical role throughout the world.

This initiative of WAN IFRA comes at a time when news organisations , civil society members , governments and other stake holders have been discussing ways and means to curb the menace of unverified or fake news. Through the "Choose Truth" initiative, World News Day aims to empower audiences to critically evaluate the news they consume. News publishers are also encouraged to reinforce their dedication to fact-checking and delivering balanced reporting.

Through the "Choose Truth" initiative, World News Day celebrates the courageous efforts of journalists who contribute to transparency, accountability, and democratic processes.

On World News Day, more than 600 media publishers, broadcasters and professionals from around the world have united to reaffirm their commitment to providing factual, verified news in an era where misinformation and fake news proliferate rapidly. As digital platforms evolve, the challenge of fake news has escalated, fuelled by algorithms designed to prioritize sensational content over accuracy. The consequences of such misinformation are far-reaching. In many instances unverified news , fake news are presented through sensationalized headlines which spread faster than verified facts, causing distress and harm to individuals and communities.

"World News Day is a reminder of the essential role journalism plays in shaping an informed public," said Sujata Gupta, Secretary General of DNPA. "In today’s fast-paced digital world, trustworthy journalism is more important than ever. We salute journalists across the globe for their dedication to bringing truth to light."

Through its ongoing initiatives, DNPA continues to strengthen the digital news ecosystem in India, promoting for industry standards and supporting innovation to ensure that Indian audiences receive credible news in a rapidly evolving digital landscape.

About DNPA: The Digital News Publishers Association (DNPA) is a representative body of India's leading news publishers that include India Today, Dainik Jagran, Times of India, Dainik Bhaskar, Amar Ujala, Network 18, Indian Express, Hindustan Times, Malayala Manorma, NDTV Ltd, Eenadu, The New Indian Express, Lokmat, ABP Group, Zee Media, Mathrubhumi, India TV, Free Press Journal, Deccan Herald and The Hindu. Its mission is to uphold the highest standards of digital journalism, promote fairness and transparency, and ensure the continued growth and success of the digital news industry in India.

Facts matter, Truth Matters. On this World News Day, we must all – journalists and citizens alike – Choose Truth.