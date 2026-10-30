DGR Organises Ex-Servicemen Job Fair At Dibrugarh, Assam, Connecting Veterans With Employment Opportunities | File Pic

Dibrugarh, 30th October 2026: The Directorate General Resettlement (DGR), under the Department of Ex-Servicemen Welfare (DoESW), Ministry of Defence, organised an Ex-Servicemen (ESM) Job Fair at Dibrugarh, Assam on 30th October 2026. The initiative aimed to facilitate meaningful employment opportunities for veterans and connect industry with the experience, skills and leadership of trained Armed Forces personnel transitioning into civilian careers.

The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from over 434 Ex-Servicemen and 32 leading national and multinational companies, offering more than 350 vacancies across diverse sectors.

The Job Fair was inaugurated by Maj Gen Vishal Pathania , SM, GOC 41 Sub Area along with Maj Gen S B K Singh , SM , DG DGR, Brig Saumya Banerjee SM**. Col P K Ghosh( Retd) Director Jalan Industries and Gp Capt Mohanto Panging VSM( Retd) graced the occasion as the Corporate Guest of Honour.

The senior officers interacted with participating Ex-Servicemen and corporate representatives, gaining insights into emerging employment opportunities, industry expectations and the skills required in the civilian workforce. The interactions highlighted the value of military experience, leadership, discipline and professional expertise in meeting the evolving requirements of the corporate sector.

Prominent recruiters at the event included Brahmaputra crackers and polymer, Assam Petro - Chemicals, Innovision Guwahati, Jalan Industries, Oil India, ICICI Bank, Dibrugarh University, Udchalo among several other reputed organisations.

The Job Fair provided a common platform for Ex-Servicemen to showcase their technical, managerial, administrative and leadership capabilities, while enabling employers to connect with a skilled, disciplined and experienced talent pool. The initiative reinforced DGR’s commitment to facilitating meaningful second-career opportunities for veterans and supporting their transition into the civilian workforce.

DGR continues to facilitate the resettlement of retiring and retired Armed Forces personnel through employment facilitation, skill development, entrepreneurship and industry engagement. Under the guidance of the Department of Ex-Servicemen Welfare, such initiatives reaffirm the Government’s commitment to enabling veterans to transition into meaningful civilian careers with dignity, purpose and continued service to the nation.

DGR encourages corporate organisations and industry associations to strengthen their engagement with Ex-Servicemen and leverage their proven leadership, integrity, discipline and professional expertise. Greater industry participation can help unlock new career pathways for veterans while enabling employers to benefit from this valuable talent pool.