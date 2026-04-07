Deutsche Bank, Akshaya Patra Open Pune Kitchen, 25,000 Children To Get Daily Meals

Pune: Deutsche Bank, under its CSR programme in India, has partnered with The Akshaya Patra Foundation to launch a new centralised kitchen in Pune. This kitchen, located in Shivajinagar, will provide fresh and nutritious mid-day meals to around 25,000 children studying in 29 government and government-aided schools.

The initiative is part of the Government of India’s PM POSHAN scheme, which focuses on improving child nutrition and encouraging school attendance. By ensuring that children receive healthy meals, the programme aims to support both their physical growth and education.

The kitchen is spread across 20,000 square feet and has been built with high standards of food safety and hygiene. It is designed to operate efficiently and deliver meals quickly. Food will be transported within a 20-kilometre radius using electric delivery vehicles, showing a strong focus on sustainability and reducing pollution.

Senior leaders from Deutsche Bank and Akshaya Patra attended the inauguration. Deutsche Bank’s India CEO Kaushik Shaparia said the project reflects the bank’s belief that investing in people creates long-term impact. He added that no child’s education should suffer because of hunger and highlighted that their partnership has already served over 100 million meals.

Akshaya Patra CEO Shridhar Venkat said each kitchen represents a commitment to children and education. He noted that such partnerships between private organisations and the government help scale nutrition programmes effectively across the country.

The Pune kitchen is an important addition to the city’s school meal system and is expected to improve attendance and learning outcomes among children. It also strengthens Akshaya Patra’s mission of expanding its reach and impact across India.

Deutsche Bank has been working with Akshaya Patra since 2014. Over the years, this partnership has supported nearly 5 lakh children in cities like Gandhinagar, Jaipur, Bengaluru and Pune. The initiative has also provided relief support during emergencies, making it a long-term effort to fight hunger and support education in India.