Decimal Point Analytics Launches ‘Rakshak’ AI Platform, Aims To Curb Fraud & Protect Investors

AI Tool for Investor Safety |

Mumbai: Decimal Point Analytics has launched ‘Rakshak’, an AI-powered platform designed to protect investors and reduce financial fraud. The platform uses advanced technology to track suspicious activities and help users make safer investment decisions.

The launch comes as financial markets are becoming more digital, increasing the risk of fraud and cyber threats.

How Rakshak Works?

Rakshak uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to study market data and identify unusual patterns. It can detect fraud risks early and send alerts to users before issues become serious.

The platform offers real-time monitoring, risk scoring, anomaly detection, and customised alerts. It combines data from multiple sources to provide clear and useful insights.

Focus on Both Institutions & Investors

While Rakshak supports financial institutions and regulators, it also focuses on individual investors. The platform is designed to give retail users real-time insights and warnings about potential risks.

According to Shailesh Dhuri, Co-founder and CEO of Decimal Point Analytics, Rakshak is more than a monitoring tool. It helps investors understand risks, track market behaviour, and make better decisions using AI-driven insights.

AI-Driven Decision Support

One of Rakshak’s key features is its ability to automate decision support. It uses intelligent AI systems that continuously analyse data, learn from market trends, and guide users.

This helps investors stay ahead of fast-changing risks and avoid potential losses. The platform aims to simplify complex financial information and make it easier to understand.

Recognition & Industry Impact

Rakshak has received the AGBA Star Innovation Certification, highlighting its strong potential in the financial services sector.

The company also held a media event in Mumbai, where it demonstrated the platform and discussed how AI can shape the future of investor protection.