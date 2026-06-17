Creative Galileo Empowers 1,600+ Anganwadis In Wardha | file photo

Mumbai, June 17, 2026: Creative Galileo, India's leading edtech company focused on early childhood learning, strengthened its grassroot level initiative by empowering over 1,600 Anganwadis in Wardha district, Maharashtra, by providing purpose-designed Educational Smart Kits, integrating Digital Learning in classrooms and training Anganwadi teachers. The initiative in Wardha, marks one of the company's most significant deployments to date, bringing its technology-driven learning philosophy directly to communities at the frontline of India's foundational education challenge.

The educational smart kits are designed to build early literacy, numeracy, and cognitive skills during a child's most formative years. Alongside the distribution, Creative Galileo pledged teacher training at over 1,600 Anganwadis, equipping them with practical tools and structured methodologies to strengthen learning outcomes at the community level. The dual focus on children and teachers reflects the company's belief that lasting impact in early education requires investment in both.

The program was launched by Minister of State Dr. Pankaj Bhoyar, in presence of government representatives, officials from Women and Child Welfare Department & community members.

Speaking on the initiative, Prerna Jhunjhunwala, Founder and CEO of Creative Galileo, said: "Strong learning foundations are built in the earliest years of a child's life. Anganwadis are where millions of Indian children begin that journey, and we believe high-quality learning resources and well-trained teachers belong there as much as they do in any urban classroom. Wardha is a meaningful place to deepen that commitment."

The Wardha initiative aligns with India's national NIPUN Bharat mission and the NEP 2020 emphasis on foundational literacy and numeracy as the bedrock of quality education. Creative Galileo's approach of combining curated learning materials with structured teacher capability-building mirrors the kind of private-sector contribution that accelerates public education goals at scale.

Creative Galileo currently partners with over 4,000 schools globally, reaching more than 5 lakh students through its holistic, technology-driven learning solutions. The company operates across India, Singapore, Middle East and Africa.

About Creative Galileo

Creative Galileo is India's leading edtech company focused on early childhood learning. Through technology-driven educational experiences, the company makes learning engaging, accessible, and effective for young learners. With a growing presence across India, Singapore, Middle East and Africa, Creative Galileo is committed to strengthening foundational literacy and numeracy, helping children build lifelong learning skills through innovative digital education solutions.