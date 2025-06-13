Cosmo-Scientist Baldevkrishan Sharma’s Book Natural Universe Expansion Launched In Mumbai

Mumbai: Natural Universe Expansion, a book by renowned cosmo-scientist and innovator Baldevkrishan Sharma, was unveiled at an engaging event in Mumbai on Thursday. The book presents a revolutionary new model of universal expansion that challenges long-standing theories such as Hubble’s Law and the Big Bang Theory.

This pioneering work introduces the Natural Universe Expansion Law, a fresh scientific approach that incorporates time as a critical variable, an element the author argues is absent in Hubble’s Law. According to Mr. Sharma, this oversight results in fundamental flaws in the current understanding of the universe’s expansion.

“The Natural Universe Expansion Law addresses these gaps and introduces a new constant, the Nu constant, that better explains the dynamics of the cosmos,” he said at the launch of the book.

Natural Universe Expansion delves deeply into the mechanics of not just cosmic expansion, but also the internal dynamics of our own Solar System and the Earth-Moon relationship. The book further examines subjects ranging from atomic structure and wavelengths to tectonic activity, challenging conventional theories with a logic-backed, mathematically supported framework.

“Science must evolve beyond accepted models if anomalies continue to appear. My aim with this book is to lay down a theory that not only explains the known but also offers answers to the unanswered. The universe, like life, is dynamic and layered, what we see is only the surface,” Mr. Sharma said.

In addition to redefining cosmological theories, Mr. Sharma’s recent research into environmental science includes studies on carbon emissions recycling, the creation of fortified oxygen, and the analysis of causes behind fatal human injuries and global warming. These findings, which are available for free on (www.arf-research.com), are expected to have far-reaching implications for climate researchers, policy makers, and conservationists.

Mr. Sharma is also the Chairman and Lead Scientist at the Astrogenesis Research Foundation and a recipient of the prestigious Rashtrapati Science Award. His earlier book “Who Are We? What For?” dealt with the laws of the universe, i.e., the laws of gravitation, space, and science, which also apply to humans.

A special note of gratitude to our Chairperson, Dr. A.P. Jayaraman, and our Guests of Honour Dr. Arvind Paranjape, Dr. S.S. Barve, Mr. Umesh Rathod, Ms. Nidhi Chaudhary, Mr. V.V. Ranganathan, Niramala samnat is the former Mayor of Mumbai and an advocate and the many other distinguished guests with us today for their insightful words and unwavering support.