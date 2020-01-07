City Union Bank introduces multilingual Voice based ‘All-In-One’ Application

This new improved all-in-one app covers all the financial and non-financial transactions like fund transfer, bill payments, opening/closing of deposits, opening/closing of loan on deposits, balance enquiry, statement of account, stop payment of cheque, set card limit, wallet, UPI and invest (buying and selling) in Mutual Funds through simple guided interaction.

Through the Invest option, customers can invest in any of the Asset Management company (AMC) available in the market, as a Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) or one time investment.