City Union Bank introduces multilingual Voice based ‘All-In-One’ Application

CUB is the first Bank in the country to introduce multilingual voice enabled mobile banking App. The customers can converse with the chat-bot ‘Ask Lakshmi’ of the App in Tamil, English, Hindi or Telugu. Customers can converse with this bot for their general banking needs including transactions like Balance enquiry, mini statement, fund transfer over voice/text instructions.
After logging into the app, the customers can use the ICON at the right bottom to activate voice based Chat Bot ‘Ask Lakshmi’. On clicking this icon, customer can select his/her preferred language (any one of the 4 languages namely English, Tamil, Hindi or Telugu) to chat through Voice. The customer can complete Financial transactions like Account balance, Funds transfer, display the list of last few transactions and non financial transactions like maturity of deposits and enquiry about banking products through voice itself using this app. The bot provides responses through voice. Textual messages are also displayed simultaneously.
This new improved all-in-one app covers all the financial and non-financial transactions like fund transfer, bill payments, opening/closing of deposits, opening/closing of loan on deposits, balance enquiry, statement of account, stop payment of cheque, set card limit, wallet, UPI and invest (buying and selling) in Mutual Funds through simple guided interaction.
Through the Invest option, customers can invest in any of the Asset Management company (AMC) available in the market, as a Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) or one time investment.
CUB’s “All-In-One” application is an one stop solution for accessing CUB’s banking services.