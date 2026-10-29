City Green Man's NEWSFIRE Bags Luminary Author Award At Kochi | File Pic

Navi Mumbai: NEWSFIRE – A 50-Year Connect with Media & Environment, the memoir of veteran journalist, author and communication expert B N Kumar, has won the Luminary Author Award in the Biography category. Kumar received the award at a ceremony in Kochi on Wednesday (October 28).

Jairam Menon, an author and communication expert and a fellow Free Press Journal alumnus, presented the award to Kumar, bringing together two media professionals with a shared connection to the publication.

Instituted by The Book Channel, the Luminary Author Awards recognise literary works across categories. The award-winning books will be showcased at the Kochi International Book Fair.

NEWSFIRE chronicles Kumar’s five-decade journey through journalism, public relations and environmental advocacy, reflecting on his professional experiences and enduring engagement with media and nature.

Kumar began his journalistic career during the Emergency era and went on to work with leading media organisations, including The Indian Express, Free Press Journal, United News of India, Mid-Day and Business India. He subsequently worked in corporate communications and public relations, including as Executive Director of Concept PR, before pursuing environmental advocacy through NatConnect Foundation, of which he is director.

His other books include Politricks in India, POLITRICKS-2 and DEMOCRACY ZINDA HAI, reflecting his continuing engagement with Indian politics, democratic institutions, dissent and accountability.

Kumar believes democracy is not merely about elections but also about what happens between them — how institutions function, how dissent is treated, how the media performs its duty and whether citizens feel empowered to question those in power.

The Luminary Author Award adds another milestone to Kumar’s literary journey, recognising a memoir that connects five decades of media experience with a sustained commitment to public interest and the environment.

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