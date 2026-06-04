Choosing Influencers: An Art Or Science | FPJ | AI

Influencer marketing is a collaboration between popular social media users and brands to promote the products and services of brands. These users/creators have built trust and influence within a specific niche, allowing brands to reach potential customers more authentically and engagingly.

These partnerships have been going on informally since the dawn of social media. Since then, the market has grown at an astonishing pace. Since 2019, it has more than doubled on the strength of platforms such as Instagram, YouTube, TikTok, X (formerly Twitter), WeChat, etc.

Today, the influencer economy is worth $250 billion, and parent and child influencers claim a sizable slice of that pie. Top earners like Ryan Kaji’s, Ryan World, a YouTuber who rose to fame at the age of 3, unboxing toys on camera, has raked in as much as $35 million a year.

India has over 100 million digital content creators, making it one of the world’s largest and fastest-growing creator ecosystems. A BCG report shows that while creator culture began among younger users, its influence today cuts across age groups. According to the India Influence Marketing Report 2025 by The Goat Agency and Kantar, India’s influence community has grown by a whopping 322% to 40.6 lakhs by 2024, from 9.6 lakhs in 2020.

Unlike traditional advertising, influencer marketing relies on the relationship between the creator and their audience. When an influencer recommends a product, it often feels more like a trusted suggestion than a paid promotion, which can significantly impact purchasing decisions.

Factoid: Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) has a network of 300,000 influencers at work for its marketing department, as declared in April by Unilever CEO Fernando Fernandez.

In 2022, an analysis of more than 2,000 influencer marketing posts found that the strategy does yield a positive ROI for brands. In fact, studies show that 72% of consumers trust recommendations from influencers, even those they don’t personally know.

In simple terms, influencer marketing is about partnering with people your audience already trusts to introduce your brand, build credibility, and drive action.

Influencers are typically categorized based on the size of their audience - nano (less than 10K followers), micro (10K to 100K), medium (100K to 500K), macro (500K to 1 million) and mega (over a million).

Each tier offers a different balance of reach, engagement, cost, and targeting, making it important for brands to choose the right mix depending on their goals.

Building an effective influencer marketing strategy requires more than simply partnering with creators. It involves aligning business goals with the right influencers, platforms, and content formats to drive measurable results.

Choosing the right influencers is one of the most important steps in the process. Rather than focusing solely on follower count, brands should prioritize the following eight areas:

Audience alignment

Engagement Metrics

Content quality

Brand fit

Authenticity

Values

Frequency

Versatility

Audience alignment

Out of the above, audience alignment is arguably the most important criterion. The influencer’s followers should strongly overlap with your target customer profile and interests.

To reach potential consumers, we must work with influencers who have a relevant audience for your brand. We can use audience demographic features available on influencer marketing platforms to identify influencers who have an audience in your target location, age, or gender. This allows us to reach the right audience and communicate about our products and services.

Engagement Metrics:

Engagement Rate (ER): Engagement Rates indicate how well an audience resonates with and responds to the influencers’ content. Good engagement shows that the audience cares about the content published by the influencers.

To work out the ER of a post, add the total number of likes and comments the influencers get on a post, and divide the total by the number of influencers’ followers. Then, multiply the result by 100.

This tells you how interactive the audience of an influencer is. An average ER on platforms like Instagram might be around 2-3%. However, smaller influencers usually have higher rates (it’s common to see micro-influencers with 5+% ER and nano-influencers even higher).

Compare an influencer’s ER to industry benchmarks or similar accounts. If someone with 500k followers has an ER of 0.5%, it’s a sign their audience might be disengaged or possibly inflated with fake followers. On the other hand, an influencer with only 30k followers but an ER of 8% is punching above their weight in terms of audience interest.

Consistency of Engagement: Check if the engagement holds steady across posts, especially sponsored vs organic posts. Some influencers might have decent overall ER, but when they do #ad posts, their engagement drops off, perhaps indicating their audience is tuning out promotions. We should prefer influencers whose sponsored content still gets solid engagement (meaning their audience trusts their recommendations).

Don’t get blinded by an influencer’s polished content quality or celebrity status if their engagement is mediocre. Remember, relatability often trumps fame. Relatable micro-influencers can have much higher engagement relative to following. In fact, one study suggests that only 11% of consumers prefer celebrity influencers, while 61% favour relatable “people like me” influencers. Engagement metrics often reflect that relatability.

Engagement Quality: Not all engagement is equal. 100 generic “nice pic” comments are not as valuable as 20 comments where followers ask thoughtful questions about the product or share their own experiences. Skim through comments on recent posts. Are people genuinely interacting, or is it mostly bot-like comments and emoji spam? Also, do they respond to comments? An influencer who converses with their followers builds community and influence. Check for the number of saves, shares, repeat viewership, profile clicks, etc, to get a clearer picture of audience reaction.

Content quality: While data is king, qualitative assessment of content ensures that the influencer’s creative style aligns with your brand. Does the influencer produce high-quality content (clear images, good lighting for photos, well-edited videos) or are they raw and more authentic? Ensure the content meets your brand standards.

Also, look for creators whose content feels natural with clear explanations, a consistent tone, and thoughtful captions. Choose a tone that matches the campaign messaging. If the product needs explanation, find someone good at explaining and teaching in their content (maybe they do how-to videos, etc). If humor drives the brand’s engagement, find a creator known for comedic skits. Their personality will carry the content.

Skim through comments on recent posts. Are people genuinely interacting, or is it mostly bot-like comments and emoji spam? Also, do they respond to comments? An influencer who converses with their followers builds community and influence. The creators who consistently win are the ones who can evoke emotion, hold attention and engage in good storytelling. If brands start combining that lens with smart cost discipline, the outcomes improve significantly

Factoid: The present trend in content creation is a shift from standalone reels to structured micro dramas, 60 to 180-second episodic narratives that blend brand integration with cliffhanger storytelling. Research says that heavy screen users have an attention span of 8 seconds, less than that of a goldfish!!

Brand Fit: We must collaborate with influencers who are a good fit for your brand. When you’re looking through the influencers’ profiles, we should be able to imagine our products or services being advertised there. A skincare blogger introduces a new moisturizer in their routine, and the audience instinctively understands the fit, “Of course you’d use this!” A mismatch looks like a comedy creator promoting a wellness supplement, and the reaction is a comment section filled with confused followers.

If we can have access to any past campaign data (through your own campaigns or case studies), weigh that heavily. An influencer who drove a high click-through rate (CTR) or strong conversions for a similar brand is likely a great choice. Conversely, if they underperformed elsewhere, be cautious. Some influencer marketing platforms provide an “estimated EMV (earned media value) or past campaign ROI” for influencers, use those as direction.

Brand fit also means no conflicting affiliations. Check that the influencer hasn’t promoted a direct competitor recently in the same category, or if they have, consider how that might affect authenticity for your campaign. Brands can negotiate for category exclusivity windows and limit creator endorsement frequency as standard contract terms to strengthen trust.

Influencers who have profiles that are a good fit for your brand will have an audience that’s interested in your products or services. When we collaborate with them, their sponsored posts will resonate well with their audience.

Factoid: Employees are among the most trusted sources for consumers, as they are the real people with insider knowledge. Many companies like Lego, Delta Airlines, DHL, etc. have tapped into them, seeing it as cheaper and more efficient than using outside influencers

Authenticity: In the era of fake followers and fake engagement, we must ensure the influencers we choose are authentic. Fake influencers not only waste budget but can harm brand reputation. Many analytics tools provide an estimated fake follower count or percentage. If not, proxies include suspicious follower patterns (e.g., an influencer with 100k followers but only 5 comments per post, likely has fakes or inactive followers). Remember, fake influencers cost brands up to $1.3 billion a year and waste nearly $935 million in budgets, which is entirely avoidable with proper checks.

Check their follower growth history curve, if possible. Very rapid, inorganic spikes (unrelated to any big event or virality) can indicate purchased followers. Conversely, steady growth is a good sign of real audience building.

Authentic influencers are more likely to have a dedicated following. They’re able to build up audience loyalty and trust by becoming experts in their niche, such as food & drink or fashion. They show their expertise by sharing genuine, personal stories, tips, and advice along with their posts.

Dove's "Real Beauty" campaign gained traction by collaborating with influencers who shared personal stories of body positivity, aligning with the brand's message of self-acceptance and challenging beauty stereotypes.

Factoid: Authenticity will get the biggest algorithm boost on Instagram, the top platform for influencer marketing in India, according to Adam Mosseri, head of Instagram. Creator-produced authentic films will replace expensive brand films In forming a deeper association with the audience.

Values: Influencers act as public ambassadors for your brand. Review their past posts, comments, and partnerships to ensure they haven’t shared content that conflicts with your values or presents safety risks.

If an influencer has a history of offensive remarks or scandals, steer clear to avoid brand safety issues. On the flip side, if they are known for being positive community leaders (say they champion a cause relevant to your brand’s values), that can enhance the partnership.

To get a sense of their values, go through the influencers’ bio, photos & videos, and captions available on their handles.

Frequency: When we explore influencers’ profiles, be sure to look at how often they publish content. For influencers to build a loyal audience, they need to engage with their followers by posting high-quality content on their handles regularly. Active Instagram profiles should ideally publish content once every 1-3 days.

We should also check how often the influencers publish sponsored content. We should be looking for a good balance of sponsored and organic content. If you notice that influencers have published three or more sponsored posts in a row, their credibility may be at risk.

Versatility: For cross-platform performance, consider how an influencer’s content might be repurposed. An influencer whose photos are consistently great might give you assets to reuse in ads. The “right” influencer isn’t just one who posts a single great Instagram photo, but perhaps one who can contribute to a broader content mix if needed (some might also blog, have a YouTube channel, etc., which is a bonus if you need multi-platform coverage). Different platforms require different strategies. Evaluating influencers’ performance on specific platforms can help you get better results.

FACTOID: Chef Gaggan Anand has a no-phone policy at Gaggan Bangkok, which has been repeatedly ranked among the world's 50 best restaurants, saying modern dining should focus on memory and experience rather than social media documentation.

Choosing the right influencers is both an art and a science, but as we’ve explored, data can guide the art to make it far more effective. By focusing on audience alignment, engagement quality, past performance indicators, and authenticity, brands can significantly increase the odds that an influencer partnership will yield meaningful results.

To conclude, partnering with the right influencers can help brands grow exponentially by driving engagement, conversions, and ROI to new heights.