Chirag Rural Development Foundation Wins Best NGO For Rural Development Award At Indian CSR Awards

The Indian CSR Awards are awards for empowering social welfare organized by Brand Honchos. This year at their event at New Delhi on Oct.7,2023 Chirag Rural Development Foundation was awarded the Best NGO for Rural Development for 2023 for their impactful work in Integrated Rural Development pivoted on the use of Solar Power. Pratibha Pai, Founder and Sabah Vig, CEO accepted the award.

Says Chirag Founder Pratibha Pai, "This is a validation of the work Team Chirag has been doing in hundreds of villages all over India. We commit ourselves to continue being the catalyst of development and progress for the rural poor in India".

Chirag Rural Development Foundation, under its flagship initiative, Project Chirag, has been engaged in solar electrification in dark villages across 11 states since 2010. What began as an endeavor to provide just lighting solutions for rural homes has now morphed into an Integrated Village Development model, engaging in 5-point rural transformation on the pivot of Solar power, enabling clean and green energy to impact home, social security, education facilitation, health & sanitation, and livelihood promotion.

We have supported transformation in over 770 villages across 11 states, and contributing towards an illuminated life of over1,55,000 rural citizens. Says CEO Sabah Vig, " While the numbers seem mammoth, they are only a drop in the ocean, and we look forward to continued support in spreading light, transforming lives."

