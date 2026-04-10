Chinmaya Mission To Unite 108,000 Devotees For Global Online Bhagavad Gita Chanting In Guinness World Record Bid |

As part of the global celebrations marking 75 years of Chinmaya Mission, devotees across the world are preparing to participate in a historic spiritual event — Chinmaya Gita Samarpanam, a collective global online chanting of Chapter 15 of the Bhagavad Gita.

Scheduled for May 9, 2026, the initiative aims to bring together 108,000 participants worldwide chanting the sacred verses simultaneously through an online platform. The event will also serve as an official Guinness World Records attempt for the largest coordinated online chanting of the Bhagavad Gita.

The chanting is being organized as a collective offering of gratitude to Swami Chinmayananda, whose teachings helped popularize the Bhagavad Gita as a practical guide for daily life. Through his worldwide lectures and his well-known commentary The Holy Geeta, he brought the timeless wisdom of the Gita to seekers across the globe.

According to Swami Swaroopananda, the Global Head of Chinmaya Mission, the event represents a powerful spiritual offering.

“This initiative is a beautiful way for seekers everywhere to come together and offer the Gita as a collective prayer. When thousands chant together, the message of the Gita resonates far beyond the individual,” he said in a recent message encouraging global participation.

Explaining the significance of the chosen chapter, Swami Aparajitananda from Chicago, noted that Chapter 15, known as Purushottama Yoga, captures the essence of the entire scripture.

“In just twenty verses, it addresses the fundamental questions of life — Who am I? What is this world? Who is Ishwara? What is bondage? What is liberation? And what is the path to freedom,” he explained. This chapter is considered a concise summary of Vedantic philosophy.

Leaders of Chinmaya Mission in North America are also urging families to participate. Swami Shantananda, President, Chinmaya Mission West, emphasized that the event is designed to be accessible to everyone. “People can join from their homes and chant along by simply reading the verses. It is an opportunity for families, children, and newcomers to experience the power and beauty of the Gita together,” he said.

The chanting is open to people of all backgrounds, including beginners who may be new to Sanskrit chanting. No memorization is required.

Chinmaya Mission hopes the effort will not only set a world record but also inspire many more people to explore the teachings of the Bhagavad Gita.

Register by April 15, 2026 HERE

Find out more about the chinmaya Gita Samarpanam Event: HERE