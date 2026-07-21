Chinmaya Mission Sets Guinness World Record, 8,277 People Chant Bhagavad Gita Online Together

Chinmaya Mission set a Guinness World Record as 8,277 verified participants. |

Chinmaya Mission has entered the Guinness World Records after 8,277 verified participants chanted the Bhagavad Gita online at the same time. The global spiritual organisation achieved the record during its Chinmaya Gita Samarpanam initiative.

The online event was held on May 9, 2026, with participants chanting Chapter 15 of the Bhagavad Gita, known as Purushottama Yoga. The achievement broke the previous Guinness World Records benchmark of 5,188 participants.

Global Participation

The initiative received more than 75,000 registrations from over 70 countries. More than 32,000 people joined the live online chanting sessions. After completing its verification process, Guinness World Records confirmed that 8,277 participants had met all the required conditions.

Children, young people, families, devotees and spiritual seekers took part in the programme. Nearly 1,000 trained volunteers helped organise the sessions, guided participants in using the online platform and ensured that all documentation rules were followed.

The event was conducted through Cisco Webex, which enabled participants worldwide to join through more than 800 online meetings running simultaneously. Chinmaya Mission also thanked Geeta Pariwar, SGS Avadhoota Datta Peetham and its global members for supporting the programme.

Spiritual Milestone

The record was achieved during Chinmaya Amrit Mahotsav, a year-long celebration marking 75 years of the Chinmaya Movement. The programme was inspired by Swami Chinmayananda’s vision of making Vedanta and the teachings of the Bhagavad Gita accessible to everyone.

Swami Swaroopananda, Global Head of Chinmaya Mission, said the recognition was more than a celebration of numbers. He said it reflected how the Bhagavad Gita’s timeless wisdom had reached people across different countries, languages and cultures.

He added that the real achievement was the shared commitment of participants to follow the values taught in the Bhagavad Gita.

Chinmaya Mission said the record highlights the growing global importance of the scripture’s teachings. It also reflects the organisation’s use of modern technology to promote spiritual learning, cultural connection, value-based education and collective well-being worldwide.