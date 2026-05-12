Chinmaya Mission Brings Together 35,000 People From 70 Countries, Global Bhagavad Gita Chanting Aims For Guinness Record

Chinmaya Mission To Unite 108,000 Devotees For Global Online Bhagavad Gita Chanting In Guinness World Record Bid |

Chinmaya Mission organised one of the world’s largest online Bhagavad Gita chanting initiatives on May 9, 2026, as part of its 75th anniversary celebrations, known as Chinmaya Amrit Mahotsav.

The event, called “Chinmaya Gita Samarpanam”, brought together more than 35,000 participants from over 70 countries for the collective chanting of Chapter 15 of the Bhagavad Gita, known as Purushottama Yoga.

The chanting session was conducted virtually at 7:30 PM IST through Cisco Webex, which partnered as the technology platform for the initiative.

Chinmaya Mission has submitted the event for consideration towards a Guinness World Records title for the largest number of people chanting online simultaneously.

The recordings from multiple online sessions are currently being compiled and will be sent to Guinness World Records officials for verification. The final results are expected in the coming weeks.

The event witnessed participation from devotees, students, families and spiritual seekers from across the world. Nearly 1,000 volunteers from different countries were trained for several weeks to host virtual meetings, guide participants and manage recordings for documentation purposes.

The initiative was inspired by the vision of Pujya Gurudev Swami Chinmayananda, who worked to spread the teachings of the Bhagavad Gita among people globally.

Speaking about the initiative, Pujya Swami Swaroopananda, Global Head of Chinmaya Mission, said the event aimed to unite people through the wisdom and spiritual teachings of the Bhagavad Gita.

He added that collective chanting creates a powerful prayer for global peace and happiness while strengthening the Mission’s commitment to spreading Vedantic knowledge and spiritual values worldwide.

The event also received support from several Sanatana Dharma organisations and spiritual communities across countries.