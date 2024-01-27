 Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Paramparik Krida 2024: Maha Governor Inaugurates Maha Kumbh Of Traditional Games In Mumbai
e-Paper Get App
HomePress-releaseChhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Paramparik Krida 2024: Maha Governor Inaugurates Maha Kumbh Of Traditional Games In Mumbai

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Paramparik Krida 2024: Maha Governor Inaugurates Maha Kumbh Of Traditional Games In Mumbai

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said the Maha Kumbh of traditional games will be organised in different districts every year, and that adequate financial provision will be made for the same.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Saturday, January 27, 2024, 01:01 PM IST
article-image

Mumbai: Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais inaugurated the 24- day long ‘Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Paramparik Krida Mahakumbh’, a festival of traditional games by igniting a torch at Jamboree Maidan on Fri (26 Jan.).

The Governor witnessed a demonstration of fencing and Dandpatta on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion the Governor called upon the organisers to hold the ‘Maha Kumbh’ of traditional games every year on the lines of Punjab’s Rural Olympics. He said he will ask state universities to promote traditional games on their campuses.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said the Maha Kumbh of traditional games will be organised in different districts every year, and that adequate financial provision will be made for the same.

Guardian Minister of Mumbai Deepak Kesarkar, Minister of Skills, Employment, Entrepreneurship and Innovation Mangal Prabhat Lodha and Addl Municipal Commissioner Ashwini Joshi, Krida Bharti’s Ganesh Deorukhkar were prominent among those present.

The Traditional Games festival commencing on 26th January will conclude on 19th February.

The mega event of traditional games has been organised by the Government of Maharashtra in association with BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation and Krida Bharati.

Read Also
Shiv Chhatrapati Award: Carrom, Powerlifting, Golf Among Various Sports Included In New List
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Paramparik Krida 2024: Maha Governor Inaugurates Maha Kumbh Of...

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Paramparik Krida 2024: Maha Governor Inaugurates Maha Kumbh Of...

Tata Power linemen recognized at 'Mumbai Walks' – a celebration of Mumbai’s unsung heroes at the...

Tata Power linemen recognized at 'Mumbai Walks' – a celebration of Mumbai’s unsung heroes at the...

'Optimism Ka Mahaul': The Mood of Bharat 2024 Report Unveils India's Positive Outlook

'Optimism Ka Mahaul': The Mood of Bharat 2024 Report Unveils India's Positive Outlook

Maruti Suzuki FRONX SUV Clocks Fastest 1 Lakh Sales In The Passenger Vehicle Category

Maruti Suzuki FRONX SUV Clocks Fastest 1 Lakh Sales In The Passenger Vehicle Category

Kaveri's AW'23 Collection Offers Timeless Linen Staples for Every Wardrobe

Kaveri's AW'23 Collection Offers Timeless Linen Staples for Every Wardrobe