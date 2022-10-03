Peeyush Kaushik, President, The Council of EU Chambers of Commerce in India Head & Rahul Narvekar, Speaker, Maharashtra Assembly |

The Council of EU Chambers of Commerce in India completed its 30th Anniversary and 30th Annual General Meeting was organized on 28th September 2022 at the Taj Mahal Palace Mumbai. The Theme was Changing Geopolitical Dynamics: An Opportunity for EU-India Cooperation.

The event was attended by members, EU diplomats from Countries as Germany, France, Spain, Switzerland, Belgium, Sweden, Poland Portugal, Latvia etc

Mr Peeyush Kaushik, President, The Council of EU Chambers of Commerce in India Head

– Healthcare Innovation Center & Business Leader, Philips India Ltd. and Dr. Renu Shome, Director, The Council of EU Chambers of Commerce in India welcomed esteemed guests and dignitaries to the event. Shri. Rahul Narwekar, Speaker, Maharashtra Legislative Assembly was the Chief Guest graced and special video message was delivered by Shri. Nitin Gadkari, Hon’ble Minister of Road, Transport and Highways, Government of India.

Nitin Gadkari, Minister of Road, Transport and Highways, Government of India |

Shri. Rahul Narwekar congratulated the Chamber for successfully completing 30 years of its activity and said this is not only remembered by the members of this Chamber but by every trading house in India and Europe. This is a good indication that Chamber has been trying to work towards improving, bettering and at the same time ensuring there is bilateral progress achievement from both the sides EU and India. He also spoke about the geopolitical relations between EU and India, India’s improving infrastructure capacities, mutually beneficial and deeper strategic cooperations.

Shri. Nitin Gadkari, Hon’ble Minister of Road, Transport and Highways, Government of India congratulated the Chamber for accomplishing 30 years. He mentioned that Chambers like this play a very important role in facilitating business community and helping them to expand their business. EU India are relaunching its dialogue for Free Trade Agreement which can be a turning point in positive sense. He also spoke about EU India relations and mentioned that Indian infrastructure has huge opportunity for investment, particularly in road sector. He concluded by saying that knowledge and conversion of knowledge into wealth is the future of the country.

The session was moderated by, Mr. Ashok Barat, Managing Partner, MERX Business Advisors LLP & Past President, The Council of EU Chambers of Commerce in India.

The gathering withnessed an enriching panel discussion.

Mr. Antonio Strafallaci, Executive Managing Director, O.L.C.I, Engineering India Pvt. Ltd. shared his insights saying post covid, India-EU together have strong opportunities to move ahead in the Global Market. He also highlighted on the cultural advantage from India and competance from EU can open doors to new business opportunities.

Ms. Rajani Sinha, Chief Economist Care Ratings Limited, she talked about India having a surplus of talent pool which can be twined with highly technological advancement to become a strong trading partner with EU. This new situation is also reshaping the global energy supply, production, distribution, and financial system.

Mr. R. Radhakrishnan, Chairman, Clearship Group, talked about the possible investment in service sector in India, due to strategic locations, talent pool and Indo-China partnership. He talked about the advantages that will be available to India EU trade due to advancement is service sector. The ongoing war in Ukraine has upended the existing world order and is reshaping a new world order with unimaginable political, economic, social and national security consequences for all countries. and India rediscovering new pathways to conclude the FTA.

Mr. Robin Banerjee, Managing Director, Caprihans India Ltd, talked about The EU Green Deal which is an opportunity to strengthen EU-India partnership and foster ties between them in areas that include clean technologies, enhanced cooperation for technology development and transfer, increased investment in sunrise sectors etc. The Bilateral Trade and Investment Agreement (BTIA) has strategic importance for EU and India. It is also a geo-political opportunity for peace and security in the Indo-Pacific, and a geo- economic opportunity for opening new areas of economic cooperation.Mr. Murali Sivaraman, Chairman & independent Director, Hutamaki india Ltd shared his insights saying the speed with which EU is reshaping its Indo-Pacific agenda speaks of realisation how China aims to increase its pre-eminence within the established world order, and even fundamentally revise it. Therefore, Europe’s new strategic orientation towards India in the Indo-Pacific and India’s priority towards maintaining its strategic autonomy with Europe will help build a robust relationship.

The founding members Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., HSBC India, Société Générale, Ashok Leyland Ltd. and Long-standing members Wockhardt Ltd., Pennwalt Limited, Neterwala Consulting And Corporate Services Limited, NRB Bearings Ltd., Kalyaniwalla & Mistry LLP, B. K Khare & Co. were felicitated by the Chamber at the hands of Shri Narwekar.

Dr Shome also thanked all the Sponsors HSBC INDIA, CLEARSHIP FORWARDERS PVT. LTD., SUMEET GROUP ENTERPRISES, ALLCARGO LOGISTICS LTD., PUNJAB CHEMICALS & CROP PROTECTION LTD., ATLANTIC GLOBAL SHIPPING PVT. LTD., DEUTSCHE BANK AG, FILIALE MUMBAI, FRESH FOODS TECHNOLOGY INDIA PVT. LTD., NRB BEARINGS LIMITED, LPS BOSSARD PVT. LTD., SAMSON CONTROLS PVT. LTD., ECGC LTD., SRI KALISWARI METAL POWDERS PVT. LTD., PREM INTERNATIONAL, SEAHORSE SHIP AGENCIES PVT. LTD., TATA CHEMICALS LTD., MOXY STEEL IMPEX, AUGUST CONSULTING (INDIA) PRIVATE LIMITED, BRAINIAC IP SOLUTIONS, PURATOS GROUP , L'OPERA FRENCH BAKERY PVT. LTD., AB INBEV, ASPRI SPIRITS PVT. LTD. for their

generous support to make the event successful.

During the Business Session, Mr. Peeyush Kaushik, Head of Healthcare Innovation Centre Pune & Global Mobile Surgery Business Leader was elected President and Mr. Rajeev Sharma, Country Managing Director, G4S India, An Allied Universal® Company was elected as a Vice-President of The Council of EU Chambers of Commerce in India (EU Chambers).