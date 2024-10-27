Central Reserve Police Force Honors Families Of Martyrs At National Police Memorial

CRPF Honors Families Of Martyrs At National Police Memorial |

New Delhi: In a heartfelt continuation of Police Commemoration Day 2024 events, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) held an inspiring tribute at the National Police Memorial in New Delhi, uniting schoolchildren, officers, and the families of CRPF martyrs.

The day began with schoolchildren visiting the memorial to honor the fallen, where they engaged with CRPF Shaurya chakra and Gallantry medal awardees, listening intently to their stories of valor. Following this, CRPF paid tribute to its fallen heroes by honoring the families of the brave personnel who laid down their lives in service to the nation.

Both students and the families of CRPF personnel offered heartfelt tributes to the martyrs who made the supreme sacrifice. They were then taken on a guided tour of the memorial, which vividly illustrates the legacy of police forces, including CRPF’s remarkable contributions. A short film showcased CRPF's history, bravery, and dedication to the nation.

The families of CRPF Bravehearts were special guests for the occasion, filling the atmosphere with deep emotion as they honored the memory of their loved ones. DG CRPF interacted with the families of these bravehearts and assured them of all the assistance required by them and that CRPF stands with them always.

Senior CRPF officers later laid wreaths at the memorial in a respectful homage, followed by an inspiring display by the CRPF band and a stirring retreat ceremony, infusing the air with patriotic spirit.

Today’s tribute by the Central Reserve Police Force stands as a powerful reminder of the courage, sacrifice, and unwavering commitment shown by CRPF personnel in their mission to safeguard the country.