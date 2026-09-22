Celebrating The Architects Of Our Children's Future: CEQUE Teacher Samman 2026

Long after students leave the classroom, the lessons taught by a dedicated teacher often remain with them. A teacher’s influence can shape a child’s confidence, curiosity, values and dreams, making educators among the most important contributors to society. Recognising this enduring contribution, the CEQUE Teacher Samman Award 2026 will celebrate teachers for their commitment to nurturing young minds and strengthening the foundations of education.

Organised by the Centre for Equity and Quality in Universal Education (CEQUE), the award ceremony will be held on September 27 from 11 am at Sachivalaya Gymkhana. The initiative has been conceived as a gesture of gratitude towards teachers and an opportunity to recognise their dedication, perseverance and contribution to children’s learning.

Dr Neela Gokhale, Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court, will be the chief guest at the ceremony. The presence of an eminent public figure will add significance to an occasion dedicated to acknowledging educators and their contribution.

CEQUE is a registered not-for-profit company working to improve the quality of school education and promote equity for children from marginalised communities. Its work focuses on areas that help ensure meaningful learning opportunities for every child.

One of CEQUE’s key focus areas is teacher training and professional development. By supporting teachers with knowledge, skills and resources, the organisation seeks to strengthen classroom practices and improve learning outcomes.

Another important area is foundational literacy and numeracy, particularly in municipal and low-income schools. Strengthening these abilities can help children participate more confidently in subsequent learning.

CEQUE also places emphasis on community and parental involvement in children’s learning. Education is not limited to what happens within school walls. Families and communities can play an important role in creating an environment where children are encouraged to learn, ask questions and develop their abilities.

It highlights the importance of recognising educators not only for academic results, but for compassion, mentorship, inclusion and the confidence they instil in children.

The Teacher Samman Award is therefore more than a felicitation programme. It is an acknowledgement of the many teachers who work with patience and purpose, often overcoming challenges to ensure that their students continue to learn and progress.

Through the CEQUE Teacher Samman Award 2026, the organisation seeks to place teachers at the centre of a wider conversation on educational quality and equity. The occasion will serve as a reminder that while schools provide knowledge, it is teachers who often inspire children to believe in their own potential.