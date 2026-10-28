Cekura Launches Self-Improving AI Platform Globally, Aims To Help Enterprises Scale Voice Agents

San Francisco: Cekura, a Y Combinator-backed artificial intelligence start-up founded by IIT Bombay alumni, has announced the global rollout of its self-improving intelligence platform for enterprise voice agents.

The platform aims to help businesses improve the reliability of AI-powered customer interactions while expanding their use across industries and international markets.

AI Expansion

Businesses in healthcare, banking, telecommunications, retail and the public sector are increasingly adopting voice AI agents to handle customer conversations.

However, maintaining service quality, preventing errors and protecting customer trust remain major challenges as companies expand their AI operations.

Cekura's platform addresses these concerns by identifying problems during customer interactions and converting them into improvements that can be tested before deployment.

The company says this approach can reduce manual troubleshooting, customer complaints and operational risks.

Global Reach

After establishing operations in the United States and India, Cekura is expanding into Europe, Asia-Pacific, Australia and New Zealand.

The company is positioning its platform for enterprises operating in regulated sectors, highlighting HIPAA, SOC 2 and GDPR standards.

Its technology is designed to help organisations maintain consistent service quality across different regions, brands and business divisions.

Funding Growth

Within a year of its establishment, Cekura raised $2.4 million in seed funding led by Y Combinator.

Other investors included Flex Capital, Hike Ventures, Pioneer Fund and Decacorn, alongside several angel investors.

The company crossed $1 million in annual recurring revenue in 2025 and currently serves more than 150 customers across healthcare, fintech, telecommunications, quick-service restaurants and the public sector.

Improving Reliability

Janhvi Nandwani, Founding Member at Cekura, said voice AI teams often spend considerable time fixing recurring problems manually.

According to Nandwani, the self-improving approach allows agents to learn from mistakes and become more reliable over time.

The company believes its technology can help enterprises move from pilot projects to large-scale voice AI deployments while maintaining customer confidence and reducing operational challenges.