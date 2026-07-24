CBM India Expands Sundarbans Development Project, Extends Livelihood & Essential Services To Three More Villages

CBM India will extend Project Sarvounnati to three more Sundarbans villages. |

Kolkata: CBM India is expanding Project Sarvounnati to three more villages in the Sundarbans after providing livelihood training, seed funding and basic services to vulnerable communities.

The development programme operates in Patharpratima block of South 24 Parganas district. It aims to improve incomes and access to education, healthcare, drinking water and sanitation in an area facing climate risks.

Livelihood Support

During 2025-26, the project trained 700 people in farming, livestock activities and non-agricultural trades. Seed funding was given to 485 participants to start or expand businesses.

The beneficiaries included 122 persons with disabilities who received livelihood training. Of these, 73 were provided seed funding.

Training covered farming, animal husbandry, fish farming, tailoring, handicrafts, food processing and eco-tourism. Participants learnt entrepreneurship, digital skills and financial management.

Better Facilities

The project renovated three high schools, two primary schools, four Anganwadi centres and two health and wellness centres. Four digital classrooms and two science, technology, engineering and mathematics laboratories were also established.

Four tuition centres are supporting more than 100 children, while a therapy centre provides physiotherapy to over 30 children with disabilities.

Health And Water

Health awareness programmes reached more than 15,000 people. Over 690 members and frontline workers were trained in health, hygiene and nutrition. Eight health camps served more than 1,200 people.

Access to safe drinking water remains difficult because saline water enters many island communities. The project installed three community borewells and water dispensing units, benefiting around 2,500 families.

Expansion Planned

Project Sarvounnati currently serves villages in the Achintya Nagar and Brajaballavpur panchayats. During 2026-27, CBM India will extend the programme to three villages in Gopal Nagar Panchayat.

CBM India Trust Executive Director Sony Thomas said economic security was important for communities facing repeated environmental and livelihood challenges.

The organisation said its combined focus on livelihoods and essential services would help women, low-income families, persons with disabilities and marginalised groups build more secure futures.