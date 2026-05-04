Carysil Showcases Future-Ready Kitchen Concepts At InnovaXPO 2026 In Mumbai

VAIBHAV SINGH

Mumbai: Carysil unveiled its next phase of innovation and design evolution at InnovaXPO 2026, an exclusive showcase held on April 25 at the Grand Hyatt Mumbai. The invite-only event presented a forward-looking vision of how kitchens are transforming into intelligent, lifestyle-centric spaces powered by technology, precision engineering, and contemporary aesthetics.

A walk-through experience of tomorrow’s kitchens

Rather than functioning as a traditional product exhibition, InnovaXPO 2026 was designed as an immersive, walk-through experience. Visitors explored curated installations and interactive displays that demonstrated how modern kitchens are evolving through the seamless integration of appliances, materials, and spatial planning.

Built around the theme “The Future of Kitchens: Where Design Meets Innovation,” the showcase highlighted Carysil’s transition toward an innovation-first identity. Drawing on more than three decades of expertise and operations across over 50 countries, the company presented a cohesive design ecosystem where performance and visual harmony coexist.

Integrated kitchen ecosystems take centre stage

At the heart of the exhibition was Carysil’s unified product philosophy. Instead of standalone appliances, the brand showcased interconnected kitchen systems featuring built-in microwaves, combi ovens, electric and gas ovens, warming drawers, and other advanced solutions.

Each appliance is engineered for intuitive functionality while maintaining a minimal, European-inspired design language. The installations illustrated how kitchens are increasingly becoming multifunctional environments, blending utility, technology, and lifestyle experiences into one cohesive space.

VAIBHAV SINGH

A key highlight of the event was Carysil Blue, the company’s entry into the bathroom solutions segment. The new vertical reflects Carysil’s ambition to evolve from a kitchen specialist into a holistic home solutions brand.

Designed as a curated extension of its innovation-driven approach, Carysil Blue integrates kitchen and bath aesthetics to create a seamless, elevated living environment within modern homes.

Industry voices discuss the future of living spaces

Adding depth to the event, a panel discussion brought together prominent voices from design, architecture, food, and media. The session featured interior designer Sussanne Khan, entrepreneur Mira Kapoor, singer Lisa Mishra, chef Pooja Dhingra, and architect Annkur Khosla.

The conversation explored how changing consumer behaviour, evolving lifestyles, and design innovation are redefining the role of kitchens, positioning them as social and experiential hubs rather than purely functional areas.

Carysil’s vision for a Global Brand from India

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Chirag A. Parekh, Chairman and Managing Director, Carysil, said: “At Carysil, we are building the future of kitchens through innovation and technology-led disruption. Our focus is on creating globally benchmarked, next-generation solutions that redefine functionality, design, and performance. As kitchens evolve into the heart of modern living, we are driving smarter, more meaningful living experiences. Our ambition is clear, to build a global kitchen brand from India.”

VAIBHAV SINGH

Shaping the next chapter of kitchen design

InnovaXPO 2026 brought together architects, developers, designers, and media professionals, creating a collaborative platform to discuss the future of residential spaces. The exhibition reinforced the idea that kitchens are no longer assembled through individual products but carefully orchestrated as integrated experiences.

Through innovation showcases, dialogue, and experiential design, Carysil positioned itself not just as a participant in the kitchen design conversation, but as a brand actively influencing its future direction, where design, technology, and modern living merge seamlessly.