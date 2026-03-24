BSG Half Marathon 2026 Brings Thousands Together In Celebration Of Health, Harmony, Friendship, & Joy |

New Delhi: The inaugural Bharat Soka Gakkai Half Marathon (BHM) 2026 brought together over 6,000 participants from across Delhi NCR on the ground and from across the country in a celebration of health, friendship, and collective spirit.

Organized by Bharat Soka Gakkai (BSG) in collaboration with Perfect Fitness Solutions, the marathon was held in a hybrid format, with on-ground participation at Vinay Marg Sports Complex, Chanakyapuri, and virtual runners joining from across the country. The event reflected its theme, “Building Friendships, Spreading Joy.”

Participants across age groups and fitness levels took part in the 21.1 km, 10.5 km, 5 km, and 3 km races, making it a truly inclusive community event. The marathon was inaugurated by Mr Ripu Daman Bevli, widely known as The Plogman of India, Mr Manav Gohil, renowned actor, Mr Gaurav Makkar, noted endurance runner, along with other distinguished guests.

Mr Ripu Daman Bevli said, “Excited to be part of the BSG Half Marathon. I hope that with this run, every runner will pledge to uphold peace and harmony among humans and animals, while also learning to coexist better with nature. To our planet!”

Mr Manav Gohil said, “The BSG Half Marathon beautifully reflects the spirit of friendship and harmony. It brings people together to promote peace through the joy of running and inspires a healthier, more united way of living.”

Mr Gaurav Makkar said, “Running is one of the purest expressions of the human spirit. It is an honour to be part of a movement that inspires people to show up for themselves.”

The marathon also featured several remarkable stories. One such story was that of an especially abled young adult who completed the 5 km run with extraordinary spirit, reflecting his passion for running and disciplined training.

In Mumbai, an 80-year-old participant completed a virtual run two years after recovering from a major health challenge, reflecting her vibrant spirit and determination.

Thirty-seven MyBharat youth volunteers from Maharashtra, who were part of the Inter-State Youth Exchange Programme by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, also participated in the BSG Half Marathon. For many of them, it was their first time taking part in a mega event, and they returned inspired, confident, and deeply motivated.

BSG Chairperson Mr Vishesh Gupta said, “This marathon is a celebration of human connection. The enthusiasm of thousands coming together shows how individual actions can create a powerful impact in society.”

The first edition of the BSG Half Marathon marks a strong beginning, bringing people together across generations in the spirit of health, joy, and friendship.