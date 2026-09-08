BRC, VMentor.ai And Sarathi.ai Partner To Bring Indian Knowledge Systems Into Modern Leadership And Business | File photo

Mumbai: In a significant step towards bringing the depth and relevance of Indian Knowledge Systems (IKS) into the contemporary workplace, Bhaktivedanta Research Center (BRC), VMentor.ai and Sarathi.ai have entered into a strategic partnership to jointly develop and deliver programmes that connect India’s knowledge traditions with the realities of modern business.



The collaboration brings together three complementary capabilities - research and scholarship, organisational transformation and technology-enabled frontline learning; with a shared objective of making Indian Knowledge Systems relevant, practical and applicable to today’s organisations.





Bhaktivedanta Research Center (BRC) brings deep scholarship, research and expertise in Indian Knowledge Systems and the Indian intellectual tradition. VMentor.ai, a leadership and organisation transformation firm, will translate these insights into contemporary leadership, culture, organisational effectiveness and business interventions. Sarathi.ai will extend this thinking to the frontline and shop floor through practical, contextual learning and performance coaching, with a strong focus on measurable business outcomes.



The partnership will explore programmes across areas such as leadership development, building leadership pipelines, organisational culture, decision-making, employee effectiveness and frontline performance, drawing from the principles and frameworks embedded within Indian Knowledge Systems.



“The future of leadership cannot be built only by importing frameworks created in very different cultural and historical contexts. There is an opportunity to rediscover India’s own intellectual heritage and ask a very practical question: what can this knowledge teach us about leading people, building institutions and creating sustainable performance? This partnership is an attempt to answer that question rigorously and responsibly.”

- Ms. Meenu Bhatia - Cofounder, VMentor.ai and Sarathi.ai



From BRC’s perspective, the collaboration represents an opportunity to take Indian Knowledge Systems beyond academic and scholarly discourse and explore their contemporary relevance.



“Indian Knowledge Systems offer a vast body of thought on human behaviour, leadership, ethics, purpose, learning and the functioning of institutions. The opportunity before us is to engage with this knowledge with intellectual rigour and translate it for contemporary contexts without losing its depth or authenticity. This collaboration creates an important platform for that journey.”

- Shri Gauranga Das, Trustee, Bhaktivedanta Research Center



The partnership also seeks to ensure that the application of IKS is not limited to senior leadership conversations but reaches employees and frontline teams in ways that are practical, relatable and connected to everyday work.



Together, BRC, VMentor.ai and Sarathi.ai aim to create a portfolio of contemporary programmes that bring together the wisdom of the past, the challenges of the present and the needs of the future workplace.



The MoU was signed by Meenu Bhatia and Dr. Srinivas Chunduru, Co-Founders of VMentor.ai, along with Shri Gauranga Das and Dr. Sumanta Rudra, Trustees of Bhaktivedanta Research Center, at the ISKCON Temple, Juhu, Mumbai.