Bank of India Marks Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti With Grand Tribute At Head Office

Bank of India Officers’ Association organised a special programme at the Head Office. |

Mumbai: The nation celebrated the 396th birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on 19 February 2026. On this special occasion, the Bank of India Officers’ Association (Mumbai–Goa Unit) organised a commemorative programme at the Head Office of Bank of India in Mumbai on 18 February 2026.

The event was organised in a disciplined and respectful manner under the leadership of General Secretary Shri Nilesh Pawar and President Shri Anton Saldanha. The programme was conducted with great enthusiasm and devotion. It aimed to honour the life, courage and leadership of the great Maratha ruler.

The celebration was attended by the Bank’s top leadership. MD & CEO Shri Rajneesh Karnatak, Executive Directors Shri Rajagopal, Shri Subrat Kumar and Shri Pramod Kumar Dwibedi were present at the event. Several Chief General Managers, General Managers and other senior officials also joined the programme. They offered floral tributes to Shivaji Maharaj as a mark of respect.

More than 500 staff members from the Head Office participated in the event. The large turnout reflected the deep respect and admiration that employees have for Shivaji Maharaj and his legacy.

While addressing the gathering, MD & CEO Shri Rajneesh Karnatak praised Shivaji Maharaj’s visionary leadership, bravery and strong administrative skills. He encouraged employees to learn from the values and ideals of Shivaji Maharaj and apply them in their work and daily lives. He also appreciated the efforts of General Secretary Shri Nilesh Pawar and his team for organising a meaningful and inspiring cultural programme.

FBOIOA General Secretary Shri Nilesh Pawar spoke about Shivaji Maharaj’s progressive and welfare-focused governance. He especially highlighted the ruler’s foresight in building a strong naval force in India. He urged everyone to adopt qualities such as discipline, honesty and commitment in both personal and professional life.

The programme ended on a positive and patriotic note, leaving employees inspired by the timeless values of Shivaji Maharaj.