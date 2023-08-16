Bank of Bahrain and Kuwait appoints Madhav Nair as CEO- India

Madhav Nair as CEO- India |

Bank of Bahrain and Kuwait (BBK) has announced the appointment of Madhav Nair as the Country Head & CEO for India.

Madhav flair has around 3 decades of commercial banking experience across India and Middle East. Madhav has done his Masters in Management (General Management & Strategy) from Asian Institute of Management, Philippines and Bachelors in Engineering from Manipal Institute of Technology. Prior to joining BBK he has worked with several international banks in senior management positions and his last assignment was as Country Head & CEO of a bank in India which he successfully led for more than a decade.

Madhav is highly regarded in banking circles for his expertise in policy advocacy specially in the areas of ESG, Internationalisation of Rupee and Digital Banking. He is currently the Deputy Chairman of the Indian Banks’ Association (IBA), Co-Chairman of ASSOCHAM National Council for Banking and member of the National Committee on Banking & Finance, Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI), and Indian Merchants Chambers (IMC).

Bank of Bahrain and Kuwait is headquartered out of Bahrain and has four branches in India across Mumbai, New Delhi, Hyderabad and Aluva (Kerala).

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)