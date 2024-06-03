Ayodhya's Strategic Transformation: HoABL Showcases Historic Events In Delhi, Dubai, New York Simultaneously

HoABL Showcases Historic Events In Delhi, Dubai, New York Simultaneously |

The House of Abhinandan Lodha (HoABL) takes Ayodhya global with historic display of events in Delhi, Dubai and New York simultaneously.

Ayodhya, a city rich in cultural and historical significance, is set to reinforce its position as a premier spiritual capital on the global stage. The House of Abhinandan Lodha (HoABL) through this strategic initiative aims to connect the Indian diaspora with their heritage while presenting Ayodhya on the world stage.

The event highlights included an immersive display at the largest frame in the world, Dubai Frame, standing tall at 150 meters. Dubai Frame is one of Dubai’s most iconic structures and it signifies a bridge between the past and the present, so it was a fitting destination to honour Ayodhya’s tradition while heralding its future through an immersive augmented reality display, In Times Square, New York City, a video display and on-ground activation brought Ayodhya's heritage to the heart of NYC, connecting a global audience to the splendor of Ayodhya. Additionally, a spectacular drone-show illuminated the skies of Delhi NCR, celebrating Ayodhya's historical and spiritual significance, showcasing progress innovation and tradition.

Ayodhya transcended borders and cultures through this monumental event, symbolizing unity and heritage. The House of Abhinandan Lodha’s endeavour demonstrated their vision, merging the pride of India with Ayodhya's vast potential. This global launch not only showcased Ayodhya’s rich legacy but also invited Indians worldwide to invest in its promising future, creating a legacy for generations to come.

In Jan 2024 this year Shri. Amitabh Bachchan bought land at The Sarayu™, a 7-star branded land development project by The House of Abhinandan Lodha. Speaking about his investment in The Sarayu™, Mr. Amitabh Bachchan said, "I am looking forward to embark on this journey with The House of Abhinandan Lodha for The Sarayu in Ayodhya, a city that holds a special place in my heart. The timeless spirituality and cultural richness of Ayodhya have forged an emotional connection that transcends geographical boundaries. I am looking forward to building my home in the global spiritual capital.”

As shared by Mr Abhinandan Lodha, Chairman, HoABL, the first two phases 16 lac sq ft (1.6 million ) of plotted land were snapped up within 48 hours of being offered and certainly by the time Mr Amitabh Banchan’s investment of 10,000 sq ft became talk of the universe, the inventory was not available. There was a huge rush of inquiries, especially from the Indian diaspora who seemed to have missed the opportunity and considering the pent-up demand for this phase, we are not sure if we will yet again be able to please everyone. I am not sure if it is a good thing or otherwise for us but certainly a step in the right direction to make Ayodhya Ji a global icon. This demand from India diaspora has prompted us to announce the launch of this phase simultaneously across the globe taking Ayodhya ji closer to the Indian diaspora so that they have another opportunity to participate. In the earlier phase25% of the participation was from Indian Diaspora spread across 15 countries the top three being, USA, UAE and Singapore and also from 14 states though largely from the northern region. This initiative is more than a business venture; it is a step towards creating a legacy that honours the past and builds a promising future for Ayodhya and its residents.

The House of Abhinandan Lodha® (HoABL), India's largest branded land developer, is a new-age consumer-tech company pioneering New Generation Land® in India. This bellwether venture by Abhinandan Lodha, born out of a vision to democratize land for investors, is transforming land ownership in India by leveraging technology. HoABL aims to transform the process of owning land for a consumer by making it easy, secure, and liquid while ensuring that it becomes a critical part of people’s investment portfolio.

Ayodhya's journey through time reflects a unique blend of history and modernity, driven by a dedicated push towards enhancing its infrastructure. With an anticipated annual influx of 20 to 60 million tourists starting in 2024, Ayodhya is evolving into a vibrant centre of cultural and spiritual significance. Recent developments include the establishment of a functional airport, urban improvements, new bridges, a revitalized railway station, inviting parks, improved road networks, a bustling Haat Bazar, and distinctive gateways. The city's hospitality sector is also expanding to ensure it can host the surge in visitors. Significant investments from the government are transforming Ayodhya, impacting both the local and global landscape.

The National Sample Survey Office (NSSO) offers insights into the economic impact—about 55% of Hindu pilgrims opt for smaller, more personal lodgings during their journeys, resulting in an annual expenditure of nearly ₹4.74 lakh crores. The temple economy's valuation of ₹3.02 lakh crore (approximately $40 billion) contributes 2.32% to the nation's GDP, highlighting the significant economic force of culture and spirituality. The broader travel and tourism sector, including temple tourism, employs over 80 million individuals in India. The sector's annual growth rate surpasses 19%, with revenues exceeding $234 billion in 2022, underscoring its crucial role in supporting the nation's economy.

Strategic initiatives such as the Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual Heritage Augmentation Drive (PRASHAD) and the Swadesh Darshan Scheme have enhanced visitor experiences and elevated destinations. The evolution of the Swadesh Darshan scheme into SD2.0 reflects the government's commitment to developing sustainable destinations. Ayodhya's inclusion in these programs demonstrates a dedication to balanced growth.

Under the guidance of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Ayodhya aims to transcend its historical legacy and become a global city and a sought-after tourist destination by 2024. This ambitious goal is supported by ongoing developmental projects valued at ₹20,000 crores, spanning rail infrastructure, culture, and heritage. These investments are pivotal in shaping Ayodhya's future as an infrastructure-rich hub.

Ayodhya's transformation extends beyond infrastructure to include culture and heritage. The Ayodhya railway passenger terminal, designed around the Ram temple and Maryada Purushottam Shri Ram International Airport, recently inaugurated, blends local artistry with modern facilities, reflecting the city's commitment to preserving its heritage while embracing progress. These projects support Ayodhya's vision of becoming a global city and leading tourist destination by 2024

Educational institutions, healthcare facilities, and recreational centres are being developed to cater to the growing population, creating a balanced urban environment. This holistic approach to development reflects a forward-thinking vision that balances tradition with modernity, ensuring that Ayodhya remains relevant and vibrant.

Brands like The House of Abhinandan Lodha have seen the potential in Ayodhya and are committed to Ayodhya’s growth. By showcasing Ayodhya's heritage and spiritual significance on global platforms, they are connecting the Indian diaspora with their roots and inviting worldwide investment.