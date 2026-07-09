Award-Winning ‘& That Fifth Toy’ Wins Global Honours, True Story of Forest Guide Vimla Kahar Inspires Audiences Worldwide

The award-winning short film & That Fifth Toy tells the inspiring true story of Satpura Tiger Reserve forest guide Vimla Kahar. |

A short film based on the real-life journey of Satpura Tiger Reserve forest guide Vimla Kahar is receiving widespread appreciation across India and overseas. Titled & That Fifth Toy, the film has won several national and international awards while being officially selected at film festivals in India, the United States, Canada and Europe.

The film has been directed and produced by internationally recognised artist and wildlife photographer Sandeep Sinha from Pune. Mohammad Zeeshan handled the cinematography.

Journey Against All Odds

The story follows Vimla Kahar’s remarkable life, which was filled with hardships from an early age. She faced gender discrimination, child marriage, domestic abuse and the loss of educational opportunities. Even after becoming a mother, she continued to struggle against difficult social conditions.

Despite these challenges, Vimla never gave up. She worked hard to rebuild her life and eventually became a respected wildlife forest guide at Satpura Tiger Reserve, one of India’s best-known tiger reserves.

Her dedication to wildlife conservation and tourism later earned her national recognition as one of the finalists for the Best Tiger Reserve Forest Guide of India. Her achievement has become a symbol of determination and courage for many women.

Meaning Behind The Title

According to director Sandeep Sinha, the title & That Fifth Toy carries a powerful message.

He explained that every toy in the film represents a dream. Four dreams are broken because of society and difficult circumstances. The fifth toy symbolises a person's identity and self-worth.

Even when that final dream appears lost, Vimla’s daughter returns it in the form of a simple handmade clay toy. The film reminds viewers that true success comes from finding one's own identity rather than seeking recognition from others.

Global Recognition

The short film has earned several prestigious honours around the world.

It won the Best Actress Award at the Los Angeles Film Awards, the Best First-Time Filmmaker Award at the Mysuru International Film Festival, the Best Short Film Award at the Indian Panorama International Film Festival and the Best Foreign Short Film Award at the Niagara Canada International Film Festival.

The film was also officially selected at the Independent Shorts Awards in Los Angeles, Los Angeles Short Film Awards, California Film Festival Short Film Awards, South West London Short Film Festival and was a finalist at the Berlin Indie Short Film Festival.

Strong Performances

Rishika Mishra played the role of Vimla Kahar, while Ayunee Singh portrayed her childhood character. The cast also included Palak Gupta, Manasee Soni, Arun Kanojia, Anil Soni, Parag Telang and Himanshu Rathore.

The film’s art direction was handled by Aman Patel, Hamid Hussain Ansari served as Associate Director, and Satyendra Rawat was the Film Advisor.

Speaking about the project, Sandeep Sinha said Vimla Kahar’s story reflects the strength of countless women who continue to overcome social and personal challenges. Through the film, the team hopes to inspire people to believe in resilience, hope and the courage to never stop chasing their dreams.