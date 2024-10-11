Another Milestone, Another Benchmark: Maruti Suzuki FRONX Hits Fastest 2 Lakh Sales In Passenger Vehicle Category

New Delhi, October 11: Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) is proud to announce that the FRONX SUV has set a new industry record, reaching the 2-lakh sales mark in just 17.3 months*.

Launched in April 2023, the compact SUV achieved this incredible feat on account of its thrilling drive, futuristic design, a slew of advanced gadgets, and multiple powertrain options.

This marks the second benchmark set by the FRONX, following its recognition as the fastest new model to reach the 1 lakh sales milestone in January 2024. The FRONX had won the trust of first 1 lakh customers in 10 months, and subsequently added another 1 lakh customers in mere 7.3 months.

The latest sales milestone further strengthens FRONX’s status as a game-changing product that combines bold styling with a tech-loaded cabin and various powertrain choices.

Commenting on this milestone, Mr. Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “The remarkable success of the FRONX reflects Maruti Suzuki’s understanding of evolving customer expectations and our efforts to deliver products that exceed them. With a notable 16% YoY growth in FY25, this compact SUV has captured the attention of first-time buyers while becoming the preferred choice for those upgrading within the segment. The FRONX has struck a strong chord with today’s discernible SUV buyers looking for a thrilling turbo experience, futuristic design with a tech-loaded cabin and multiple powertrain choices. The option of a turbocharged engine with paddle shifters appeals to those looking for a more spirited and dynamic driving experience. We are confident of building on this success as we continue to innovate and provide exceptional value to our customers.”

Embodying ‘Thrill has a New Shape’, the FRONX has gained significant traction among customers in Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities, with NCR, Delhi, Mumbai, Kochi, and Bengaluru emerging as the top five markets.

Additionally, there has been a significant surge in demand for the FRONX Turbo variant, which is being appreciated by customers seeking a thrilling driving experience.

The FRONX stands out in the compact SUV segment on account of its distinct styling that combines bold exteriors with sharp character lines. Its spacious and feature-packed interior provides a premium driving experience with advanced gadgets such as the 22.86cm (9”) HD Smart Play Pro+ infotainment system, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto# connectivity, Head-Up Display, 360 view camera, wireless charging, and Suzuki Connect, enhancing convenience for today’s tech-savvy customers.