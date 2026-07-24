Ananda Yaan Completes 9 Years Of Spreading Happiness To Underprivileged Elders Across Central Mumbai Centres

Caption President Manish Reshamwala Navneet Ajmera and elders of Ananda Yaan |

Ananda Yaan the well known Elder Day Care program of the Rotary Club of Bombay along with Dignity Foundation completed 9years of spreading happiness to underprivileged elders in Central Mumbai.

Says Manish Reshamwala President Rotary Club of Mumbai, this is a true example of consistent and effective community service that is worth emulating.”

Among those who attended the modest celebration was Navnit Ajmera Regal Chairman Avenue of Elder Care. He said “ the happiness that is being spread is obvious and I urge more people to take up such projects “.

Ananda Yaan (Mission to Happiness) is run five days a week at three centres, Byculla E.Moses Rd. and Mazgaon.

Underprivileged elders have a structured program for every day in the week which included health-related activities like Yoga and Zumba, medical facilities like a monthly doctors visit at each centre and purchase of all prescribed medicines.

Adds Charu Agarwal Chairperson of Ananda Yaan Committee, we organise offsites and picnics and even ensure that all cataract surgeries are done at our cost. And of course we have a blockbuster annual musical program in collaboration with the Shankar Mahadevan Academy as well.”