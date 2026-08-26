Ammucare Turns Personal Tragedy Into Purpose, Builds A Global Charity Through Collective Compassion

Ammucare now serves people and animals across India and over 25 countries. |

Can one person build a global charity without wealth or connections? Ammucare Charitable Trust shows it is possible through commitment, volunteers and support.

Ammucare was founded in 2003 by Mohanji in memory of his four-year-old daughter, Ammu, who died in a road accident in mid-2000. Soon afterwards, he lost his job, marriage, savings and assets.

A saint advised him to serve the children of Mother Earth to find peace. Inspired, Mohanji used his resources and help from friends and family to begin serving people in need.

Humble First Steps

Mohanji wanted Ammucare to remain a lean, volunteer-led organisation with low overheads and no membership fees or compulsory payments. Many people doubted it would survive because it had no influential supporters, wealthy backers or large funds.

Its first activities were annadaan, or food distribution, in his hometown of Palakkad and blanket drives in Delhi. Later in 2003, ACT Foundation was established in Dubai for similar work.

Expanding Its Reach

Over two decades, Ammucare has spread across more than 20 states. It runs feeding kitchens at 13 locations, 12 Mohanji ka Aangans offering vocational education, and a Mohanji Home for Seniors. It also supports women’s empowerment, environmental protection and disaster relief.

Mohanji Annakshetras operate in Varanasi, Haridwar, Trimbakeshwar, Ujjain, Beed, Chitrakoot and Badrinath, while another is planned for Kedarnath.

ACT Foundation now works in more than 25 countries. It has supported communities affected by war, famine, drought and disasters in places including Ukraine, Sri Lanka, Morocco, Brazil and the Amazon.

Service Without Dependency

The organisation aims to help underprivileged people become self-reliant rather than dependent. Its care extends beyond humans to animals, birds and fish. Kitchens serving pilgrims and residents also provide food for gaushalas, street dogs and birds.

Last year, Ammucare supported the global ACT4Hunger initiative by serving meals to more than seven lakh people, distributing 91 tonnes of animal food and supplying 17 tonnes of dry rations. It also served over 57,000 pilgrims daily during the Maha Kumbh Mela.

Its healthcare programmes supported 40,000 people with medicines, equipment, treatments and surgeries. The Blood Relations initiative collected over 3,000 blood units. Nearly one lakh fruit trees were planted, helping the environment while providing food for many beings.

Community-Powered Future

Ammucare relies on worldwide donors and volunteers. Funds mainly come through WhatsApp appeals, social media and its annadaan app, not a major donor. It now plans more permanent centres. Mohanji believes complete faith attracts the people and resources needed for success.