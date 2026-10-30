Amma To Visit Navi Mumbai After Seven Years, Two-Day Spiritual Event Planned

Spiritual leader Amma will return to Navi Mumbai after seven years on November 18–19. |

Navi Mumbai: Spiritual leader and humanitarian Mata Amritanandamayi Devi, popularly known as Amma, will return to Navi Mumbai after seven years on November 18 and 19 to mark the 31st anniversary of the Brahmasthanam Temple in Nerul.

The two-day event, organised by Mata Amritanandamayi Math, will feature spiritual discourses, devotional singing, meditation sessions, special pujas and individual darshan, offering devotees an opportunity to interact with the spiritual leader.

Amma, recognised internationally for her humanitarian initiatives, has personally embraced more than 40 million people worldwide. Her charitable activities span healthcare, education, disaster rehabilitation, women's empowerment and assistance to economically disadvantaged communities.

The Nerul ashram will also undertake welfare initiatives during the celebrations, including the distribution of sarees and clothing to tribal women. Financial assistance through pension support will be extended to widows, destitute individuals and persons with disabilities.

According to the organisers, Amma will receive State Guest status during her visit, while several public representatives and government officials are expected to meet her.

Her philosophy emphasises compassion, social harmony and humanitarian service, advocating a society free from hunger, fear and violence.

The programmes will commence at 11 am on both days at Mata Amritanandamayi Math, Brahmagiri, Plot No. 5, Sector 20, Nerul West, Navi Mumbai.

Swami Avyayaamritanand Puri, in-charge of the Nerul Math, has invited devotees and well-wishers to participate in the anniversary celebrations and spiritual programmes.