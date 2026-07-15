ALLEN Students Win 4 of 5 Gold Medals At International Physics Olympiad, India Tops 87 Nations in Historic Achievement

India topped the 56th International Physics Olympiad after all five team members won gold medals. |

Kota: Students from ALLEN Career Institute played a pivotal role in India's outstanding performance at the 56th International Physics Olympiad (IPhO) 2026, helping the country secure the top position among 87 participating nations. The competition was held in Bucaramanga, Colombia, from July 4 to 12, where all five members of the Indian contingent won gold medals. Four of these five gold medals were claimed by ALLEN classroom students—Kanishk Jain, Riddhesh Bendale, Rishit Garg and Swarit Joshi.

The remarkable performance earned congratulations from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who praised the team's achievement on X and highlighted the growing enthusiasm of India's youth for science and academic excellence.

Congratulating the students, ALLEN Career Institute CEO Nitin Kukreja said the institute continues to deliver exceptional results across competitive examinations and international Olympiads. He noted that winning four of India's five gold medals at the first major international Olympiad of the year reflects both the students' hard work and the country's rising global standing in science education.

The Indian team was selected through a rigorous four-stage process. The journey began with the National Standard Examination in Physics (NSEP), conducted by the Indian Association of Physics Teachers, where 138 ALLEN students qualified for the next round. Twenty students then cleared the Indian National Physics Olympiad (INPhO), organised by the Homi Bhabha Centre for Science Education. Following the Orientation-cum-Selection Camp, four ALLEN students earned places in the five-member Indian team for the international event, which featured 381 participants from 87 countries.

Among the medal winners, Kanishk Jain secured AIR 8 in JEE Advanced 2026 and has been admitted to the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). Riddhesh Bendale, who achieved AIR 18, will study Computer Science at IIT Bombay, while Rishit Garg, AIR 109, has chosen IIT Delhi for the same programme. Swarit Joshi, currently in Class 11, is preparing for JEE Advanced 2027.

ALLEN has built a strong track record in international Olympiads, with its students winning 188 medals so far, including 90 gold, 75 silver and 23 bronze medals across Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Mathematics, Astronomy, Earth Science and Junior Science Olympiads.