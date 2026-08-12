Ajinkya Rahane Set To Make Test Commentary Debut During India-Sri Lanka Series

Ajinkya Rahane Makes Test Commentary Debut On Sony Sports Network, Strengthening Coverage With Expert Insights | File photo

Mumbai: Former India Captain Ajinkya Rahane is set to make his Test commentary debut on the Sony Sports Network during India’s upcoming tour of Sri Lanka, from August 15 to 27, 2026. Rahane recently brought the curtains down on an illustrious career spanning nearly 18 years since his first-class debut. He will now take on a new role in the commentary box, bringing his wealth of experience and perspective to the two-match Test series, which will be broadcast on the Sony Sports Network and streamed on Sony LIV.



A veteran of 85 Tests for India, Rahane amassed 5,077 runs, including 12 centuries and 26 half-centuries. His deep understanding of red-ball cricket, match situations and the nuances of the game will add a unique dimension to the broadcast, as he breaks down key moments, strategies and contests to give fans a closer look at what goes into shaping a Test match.



Comments:



Rajesh Kaul, Chief Revenue Officer and Business Head, Sports and International, Sony Pictures Networks India:



“Ajinkya Rahane has always stood out for his composure, resilience and astute reading of the game. As he makes his Test commentary debut on Sony Sports Network and Sony LIV, viewers will get to hear his perspective on the format he knows so well. We are delighted to have him as part of our commentary panel for India’s tour of Sri Lanka and look forward to the experience and insight he will bring to our coverage.”



Ajinkya Rahane, Former Team India Captain:



“I’m excited to make my Test commentary debut for India’s tour of Sri Lanka on the Sony Sports Network and Sony LIV. Test cricket is the pinnacle of our sport, and having represented India in the format for so many years, it is a privilege to now look at the game from a different perspective. I’m looking forward to sharing experiences, breaking down the nuances of the game and offering fans insights into the decisions, strategies and moments that can shape a Test match. I hope to make the broadcast experience more enriching for fans and give them a deeper understanding of what happens on the field.”