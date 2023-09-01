AFAA Confers Honorary Life Member Status On Ramesh Narayan Award To Be Presented At AdAsia 23 Seoul

Ramesh Narayan |

Reacting to the announcement Narayan said " I accept this recognition with humility. I am grateful to all those who helped me serve the industry in various capacities all these years. Most importantly I am blessed to have been able to build strong relationships around the world due to these industry associations"

Says AFAA Chairman Srinivasan Swamy "This honour is but a small token of appreciation for the tireless work Narayan has put in for 23 years to build AFAA as a strong industry body across Asia. He has been the go-to person for anything that required thinking. Ramesh is known for his integrity, truthfulness and his ability to communicate effectively on anything that is given to him. And he has a unique way of making friends and influencing people".

The nomination of Narayan describes Narayan as a person who has selflessly served AFAA and shaped many strategies that have held AFAA in good stead as a relevant industry body.

It also describes his role in other Associations like the International Advertising Association where as the Area Director APAC he endeared himself to all the Chapters in the region. He is also credited with conceiving the widely acclaimed Olive Crown Awards.

In 2021 Narayan was inducted into the AFAA Hall of Fame. He has also been honoured with the AFAA Special Merit Award at the AdAsia Bali.

He has been inducted into the IAA India Chapter Hall of Fame, has been recognised as a Global Champion by the IAA at its Inspire Awards in London and is the recipient of the IAA Honorary Membership Compass Award.

He was a part of a three person Supreme Court nominated Committee to monitor Government advertising in India.

He always believe that what is good, is good for business and is a strong advocate of using communication as a force for good.