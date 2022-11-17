e-Paper Get App
AFAA announces unique Changemakers For Good Awards

Speaking in Taipei at the inaugural session of the fifth DigiAsia, a widely acclaimed property of the Asian Federation of Advertising Associations (AFAA), Chairman Srinivasan Swamy announced a set of unique new awards called Changemakers For Good Awards.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, November 17, 2022, 05:18 PM IST
article-image
Asian Federation of Advertising Associations | logo
Srinivasan Swamy said "Technology must empower change for good and we must acknowledge such change and such Changemakers For Good”.

Srinivasan Swamy

Srinivasan Swamy | Chairman, Asian Federation of Advertising Associations (AFAA)

 “This power to communicate change for good is what sets us apart from any other industry in the world. We can change mindsets and help save the environment and help change behaviour regarding domestic violence and gender stereotypes and animal abuse and so many other things.

 Yes, we are the Changemakers For Good.

 And to recognise, salute and encourage these Changemakers For Good amongst us, AFAA is instituting a unique and inspirational set of awards called the Changemakers For Good Awards.

 We will salute, amongst others, people who innovate and use tech for good. To spread a good word to inaccessible places or to people who don't understand conventional communication. 

 I couldn't think of a more appropriate platform than DigiAsia to announce this category of award which will be called 'Changemakers For Good ' Awards.

We will also have an award for

  • Changemaker For Good -Creative

  • Changemaker For Good -Government

  • Changemaker for Good -Industry Leader.

  • Changemaker for Good - Innovation

 I believe it will properly position our communication industry as one that does transformational work in a way that makes the world a better place. 

 And that's what we at AFAA are working towards."

 The national winners of these awards would first be honoured in their respective countries and then the final pan Asian Winners would be felicitated at the prestigious AdAsia in Korea in October 2023.

