Advertising Council Of India To Fasttrack Careers Of 6 Young Professionals With All Expenses Paid Trip To Malaysia

Srinivasan Swamy |

The Advertising Council of India (ACI) will select 6 young professionals who are below the age of 35 and have not more than 10 years of experience in the Marcom industry and send them on an all-expenses paid trip to the widely acclaimed FastTrack immersive course in Kuala Lumpur.

Adds Srinivasan Swamy, Chairman, Asian Federation of Advertising Associations (AFAA), "Young Professionals can send their brief profile with passport number etc. along with a note not exceeding 100 words on “how communication can be used as a force for good” by September 18th. to afaaindia@gmail.com. The profiles would be reviewed and shortlisted candidates would be interviewed virtually. Five such professionals would fast track their careers with this wonderful three day immersive experience in Malaysia between October 2nd and 4th. The entire cost of about US$ 2000 per candidate which would include air fare twin sharing accommodation and course content would be borne by the ACI, as yet another way of giving back to our industry. The candidates would also receive a certificate from AFAA.”

Incidentally one young professional from the AFAA New Age Leadership Program which was held recently has been selected as the sixth candidate to attend this FastTrack program.

The ACI has as its constituents The Advertising Agencies Association of India (AAAI) The Advertising Club, The Indian Society of Advertiser's (ISA), The India Chapter of the International Advertising Association (IAA) and the Indian Broadcasting and Digital Foundation (IBDF).