ADIDAS x JAMES BOND COLLECTION UNVEILED TO MARK THE RELEASE OF - NO TIME TO DIE

Adidas unveils its new in line collection adidas x 007 collaboration by celebrating the 25th Bond Film, ahead of the much anticipated release of No Time To Die The adidas x 007 collection blends the power of running with its innovative design look.

The partnership sees the icon of modern cinema collide with an icon of contemporary footwear to celebrate the launch of the 25th James Bond film with a new line of adidas UltraBOOST styles - all inspired by the world of 007

The association embraces the icon of modern cinema and syncs idealistic contemporary footwear to celebrate the launch of the 25th James Bond film with a new line of adidas ULTRABOOST styles - all inspired by the world of 007.

Leading the launch in the partnership is the adidas ULTRABOOST DNA White Tuxedo –The modernised style engulfs on a plain white base completing its style with a James Bond motif on the tongue and finished with the iconic 007 insignia, for a sleek, minimalist peek in honor of the world’s coolest secret agent.

The new footwear pack features:

•ADIDAS ULTRABOOST20 BLACK TUXEDO: Embodies James Bond’s classic black tuxedo. Inspired by thrilling action scenes in No Time To Die, this running shoe features responsive cushioning and a graphic on the sock liner pulled straight from the backdrop of a scene set in Cuba.

•ADIDAS ULTRABOOST 20 Q BRANCH: Honoring Q Branch, the birthplace of wearable tech, is celebrated through the inclusion of a hidden pocket in the lace-cage of the shoe.

Advertisement

•ADIDAS ULTRABOOST 20 NO TIME TO DIE VILLIAN: Inspired by the latest Bond villain, Safin, this design with a look of rough concrete, a lace cage that mimics Safin's porcelain mask and a sock liner imprinted with details straight from his bunker.

Advertisement

The new designs are complimented with the functionality of the celebrated adidas ULTRABOOST range. The BOOST™ midsole on each shoe provide an ultimate level of energy return. Made from solid granular material known as ‘TPU’, BOOST™ delivers incredible energy return in every step and superior cushioning and durability in all conditions.

The collection will be available from 24th September at adidas.co.in and in select adidas retail stores with a price range of INR - 19,999 /-

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, October 01, 2021, 11:48 AM IST