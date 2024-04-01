Adani Total Gas Commences Production At Barsana Biogas Project

Adani Total Gas Commences Production |

Adani TotalEnergies Biomass Limited (ATBL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Adani Total Gas Limited (ATGL), today said that it has commissioned operations at phase 1 of its Barsana Biogas Plant, located in the Mathura district of Uttar Pradesh, the company announced through an exchange filing.

The plant is located in the premises of Shre Mataji Gaushala. The Barsana Biogas Project has three project phases and would attain the overall capacity of 600 tons per day (TPD) of feedstock, generating over 42 TPD of Compressed Bio Gas (CBG) and 217 TPD of organic fertilizer upon full commissioning. This plant will be India’s largest agri waste-based bio-CNG plant upon reaching full design capacity at phase-3. Project cost for all three project phases for the Barsana Biogas plant would be in excess of Rs 200 crore.

This is ATBL’s first CBG production facility and marks a significant milestone in its journey towards a greener future. By utilizing advanced anaerobic digestion technology, the plant converts organic materials into renewable biogas, significantly reducing greenhouse gas emissions and reliance on fossil fuels, besides aiding to the nation’s fuel security and emission reduction goals.

Suresh P Manglani, ED & CEO, ATGL said “We are excited to unveil our endeavor towards contributing in sustainable energy production. The Barsana Biogas Plant represents our Chairman Sh Gautam Adani’s commitment to fully leverage renewable resources to create a cleaner, more sustainable world for our future generations. In addition to producing Compressed Bio Gas (CBG), the plant yields high-quality organic fertilizer, contributing to circular economy principles and agricultural sustainability. The setting up and initiation of CBG production fully aligns with our promoters’ - Adani Group and TotalEnergies - broader sustainability goals and by investing in renewable energy like CBG. Adani Group and TotalEnergies aim to play a pivotal role in the global transition to a low-carbon economy.”