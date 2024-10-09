Adani Group’s Mundra Port Marks Silver Jubilee With Commemorative Stamp Celebrating 25 Years Of Economic Growth

Mundra Port, the Adani Group’s flagship port and India’s largest commercial port, has been honoured with a special postal stamp marking its silver jubilee year. The commemorative stamp, released on World Post Day, celebrates Mundra Port’s remarkable socio-economic contributions and its transformation into a global maritime powerhouse over the past 25 years.

The stamp was released by Gujarat Chief Minister Mr Bhupendrabhai Patel in the presence of Adani Enterprises Ltd Managing Director Mr Rajesh Adani, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd Managing Director Mr Karan Adani, Gujarat Circle Chief Postmaster General Mr Ganesh V Sawaleshwarkar, HQ Region Postmaster General Mr Krishna Kumar Yadav and other officials.

Built and expanded by infrastructure visionary Gautam Adani on what was once a barren marsh, Mundra Port has rapidly grown into a key commercial hub and a pivotal gateway for India. The port, managed by Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd, has evolved from a single jetty into a global shipping hub, connecting India to the world while also serving a considerable portion of the nation’s hinterland.

Today, Mundra Port has become a significant driver of economic growth for both Gujarat and India. Since 1998, the port has contributed over INR 2.25 lakh crore to the state and national exchequer, created more than 7.5 crore man-days of employment and attracted investments exceeding INR 70,000 crore. Mundra Port now handles nearly 11% of India’s maritime cargo and 33% of the nation's container traffic. Through the Adani Foundation, the port’s community support initiatives have reached 61 villages, benefiting over 3.5 lakh people.

"This commemorative stamp represents not just the legacy of Mundra Port but also our partnership of trust with the people of Gujarat and the supportive policies of the state government,” said Mr Karan Adani, MD, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ). “Together, we have turned a vast wasteland into India’s largest port, reaffirming our humble commitment to driving economic development and creating opportunities for our people, while supporting India’s ambition to be a leader in global trade."

Issued by India Post, the commemorative stamp is titled "25 Years of Progress – Mundra Port" and features a visual narrative of Mundra Port’s transformation. The stamp sheet, which contains 12 stamps, was designed by India Post in collaboration with APSEZ. 5,000 stamp sheets, with a total of 60,000 stamps, have been printed at the Security Printing Press in Hyderabad. The stamps will be available for purchase through India Post’s ePortal.

In addition to the Mundra Port commemorative stamp, India Post has also introduced a special cover and stamp cancellation process. A copy of the stamp sheet will also be permanently displayed at the National Philatelic Museum in New Delhi.