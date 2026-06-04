Actress Tamannaah Bhatia Hosts Linga Bhairavi Devi Punya Pooja At Mumbai Home | File Photo

Mumbai: Actress Tamannaah Bhatia recently opened the doors of her Mumbai residence for a Linga Bhairavi Devi Punya Pooja, a sacred spiritual process associated with the Linga Bhairavi temple at the Isha Yoga Center.

Sharing reflections from the event on social media, Tamannaah described the gathering as an experience filled with prayer, celebration, devotion, laughter and togetherness. The actress said the atmosphere of the home remained vibrant even after the rituals had concluded, leaving a lasting sense of serenity and connection among those who attended.

According to Tamannaah, the pooja was conducted by Sevikas from the Isha Yoga Center. She expressed gratitude for their role in bringing the spiritual process into her home and praised their devotion and commitment to seva.

The Linga Bhairavi Devi Punya Pooja is a consecrated ritual dedicated to Devi, the feminine divine. It is traditionally offered to invite wellbeing, harmony, prosperity and spiritual support; and to create a supportive energy and atmosphere in homes and workspaces, to make them alive and vibrant. The process is performed by trained Sevikas associated with the Linga Bhairavi temple at the Isha Yoga Center near Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu.

The Linga Bhairavi tradition was established by spiritual leader Sadhguru, founder of the Isha Foundation. Over the years, the Devi temple and its associated rituals have drawn participants from across India and abroad.

Reflecting on the day, Tamannaah recalled an unexpected spell of rain that arrived after days of intense Mumbai heat. She described the weather change as symbolic, saying it felt as though Devi had arrived at home with the rain even before the first lamp of the pooja was lit.

The ceremony brought together family, loved ones and invited guests to receive Devi’s grace and a possibility for transformation.

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