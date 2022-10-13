Acharya Balkrishna enlisted among top 2% scientists across world in a study by Stanford University and Elsevier

UN-SDG awardee Acharya Balkrishna ji has been recognized as one of the top 2 % world top scientists in a study conducted by Stanford University and Elsevier. Professor John PA Loannidis and his team from Stanford University, USA, has recently published this list together with Elsevier, Europe (https://elsevier.digitalcommonsdata.com/datasets/btchxktzyw/4). This is an unprecedented global recognition of the scientific research on Ayurveda and Yoga. This is indeed a moment of extreme pride and honour for the entire Patanjali family to witness Acharya Balkrishna Ji bring global recognition for ancient Indian science.

In this occasion, Acharya Balkrishna Ji has acknowledged the dedication and diligence of his team of more than 500 scientists working at Patanjali Institutes. Patanjali Research Institute (PRI) (under the aegis of Patanjali Research Foundation Trust) has been relentlessly engaged in making Ayurveda a modern trend through evidence-based modern scientific research on the ancient rationales and principles. PRI has already established a compelling body of scientific evidence to explain the

rationales behind Ayurvedic principles. These research works have been published in different high impact peer reviewed international journals, and are currently, receiving critical appreciation from the scientific community across the world. Patanjalihas state-of-art NABL, DSIR, CPCSEA and DBT accredited modern research laboratories and NABH recognized hospitals.PRI has published 75 out 109 volumes of World Herbal Encyclopedia that has enlisted numerous medicinal plants with hand painted taxonomic representations. Additionally, PRI is reviving the ancient scientific texts and documents on Ayurveda and Yoga, and preserving and translating them into modern languages.

Acharya Balkrishna Ji has published several books based on these ancient documents on Ayurveda and Yoga in more than 80 languages.

The vision of Patanjali Research Institute is to help the society achieve a disease-free healthy life; Coronil, being a bright example of this effort that was evident during the COVID-19 pandemic. These scientific efforts from PRI have led to formulation of remedies, such as, Livogrit, Neurogrit Gold, Memorygrit, Madhugrit, BPgrit, Swasari Gold, Peedanil Gold, Bronchom, Eyegrit and Eargrit, for several intractable metabolic and lifestyle disorders. On this proud occasion of yet another worldwide

recognition for Ayurveda and Yoga, Swami Ramdev Ji and Acharya Balkrishna Ji has applauded and expressed immense gratitude towards everyone associated with Patanjali family, across the globe.