A joint project’ Ladli’ a part of ‘Shishir Utsav’ between Inner Wheel was organized on 1st Feb 2022

A joint project’ Ladli’ a part of ‘Shishir Utsav’ between Inner Wheel District 308 & District 314( Inner Wheel Club of Bombay Queens Necklace) was organized on 1st Feb 2022, in Purla village of Himachal Pradesh with coordinated efforts of Pooja Goel ( District ISO 308) & Preeti Mehta (President IWC of Bombay Queens Necklace).

Ms. Daisy Thakur(Chairperson Himachal State Commission for women) was the chief guest.

225 sweaters & 314 shawls with Inner wheel logo were distributed to underprivileged children & women.

District dignitaries of District 314 & members of IWC of Bombay Queens Necklace attended the program.

Published on: Wednesday, February 09, 2022, 06:21 PM IST