75th Birth Anniversary Of Late Shri M.G. George Muthoot Commemorated With Host Of CSR Initiatives

New Delhi: The Muthoot Group, one of India’s largest financial conglomerates with over 20 diversified divisions launched an array of CSR initiatives on 2nd November 2024 to commemorate the 75th birth anniversary of their visionary and beloved leader Late Shri. M.G. George Muthoot, Former Group Chairman of The Muthoot Group of Companies. These significant initiatives echo Muthoot Group's steadfast commitment to social responsibility, deeply rooted in the principles of trust and humanity that the late Shri M.G. George Muthoot championed throughout his life. Shri Ranjeet Singh, IAS graced the event as a Chief Guest.

Shri M.G. George Muthoot dedicated himself to the social and economic advancement of communities across India. Renowned for his leadership and humanitarian values, he served in significant roles including Lay Trustee of the Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church, member of the National Executive Committee of the FICCI, and the Chairman of the FICCI Kerala State Council to name a few.

Shri M.G. George Muthoot was also honored with various notable industry awards including the Mahatma Gandhi National Award, Golden Peacock Award for Corporate Social Responsibility, and The SKOCH Award for Financial Inclusion amongst others for his immense & unforgettable contributions towards the Indian industry. Shri M. G. George Muthoot was also honored with the distinguished and outstanding Alumnus award instituted by Manipal University.

To pay a tribute to Shri M. G. George Muthoot’s legacy, The Muthoot Group launched a series of CSR initiatives, aiming to benefit thousands across diverse regions of India. These initiatives include educational support, winter relief and assistance for differently-abled individuals, food distribution, and other vital aid programs. Notable activities on this occasion include:

1. Educational Support: Distribution of 250 school bags to underprivileged children, aiding their pursuit of education.

2. Winter Relief: Provision of 50 woolen sweaters to support less fortunate youth during the cold months.

3. Food Distribution: Packed meals were distributed to over 1,000 underprivileged individuals.

4. Blanket Distribution: 1,500 blankets were given to 40 shelter homes across Delhi, helping homeless individuals stay warm.

5. Support for the Differently Abled: Donation of 10 battery-operated tricycles to enhance mobility for individuals with disabilities.

6. Flood Relief: Distribution of 300 dry ration kits to flood-affected residents in Chandra Kona Town, West Bengal.

7. Notebook Distribution for Education: Distribution of 3,500 notebooks to 350 children at a government school in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, and 1,866 notebooks to 200 children with special needs in Rajkot, Gujarat.

8. Muthoot Smart Classroom: Establishment of a state-of-the-art smart classroom at Zila Parishad School in Kudaal, Sindhudurg, Goa, equipping students with advanced learning resources.

Speaking on the occasion, Shri Alexander George Muthoot, Joint Managing Director of The Muthoot Group said, “Our beloved Group Chairman, Late Shri M.G. George Muthoot was a great leader, a visionary and a philanthropist at heart. On his 75th birth anniversary, our engagement in these CSR initiatives is a testament to a legacy that remains deeply rooted in our Group Chairman’s commitment to bring a positive change in our society. He had always believed in creating a more equitable society by diligently working towards the empowerment of the lesser privileged and making a positive difference in the lives of the people and the growth of the nation. Guided by his profound principles, values, and ethics, it is our endeavor to ensure that we work towards his vision. Through our CSR Initiatives, we continue to uphold our values and the legacy of our beloved Group Chairman, Late Shri M.G. George Muthoot, by striving to create a positive difference in the lives of the people. We also remain fully dedicated and committed to take forward his great philanthropic legacy to even greater heights.”

Speaking at the event, Shri Ranjeet Singh, IAS stated that “Late Shri. M. G. George’s contribution in empowering the Indian Society is unmatched. He was an astute and visionary businessman and a great philanthropist as well. It was his vision which made the Muthoot Group a force to reckon with in such a short span of time. Furthermore, CSR initiatives launched under his able leadership benefited millions of underprivileged and needy beneficiaries. His contribution in uplifting various sections of Indian society will not be forgotten.”

