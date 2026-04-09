16th IAA Olive Crown Awards 2026: Chupps Footwear Sweeps 10 Titles, Art Of Living Honored As Green Crusader Of The Year

Mumbai: The India Chapter of the International Advertising Association (IAA) hosted the 16th Annual Olive Crown Awards last night at the Taj Lands End, Mumbai. The prestigious event brought together the nation’s creative and corporate elite to honor excellence in sustainability communication.

The evening featured a compelling conversation on mindful living between Neeraj Roy (Past President, IAA India Chapter and MD, Hungama Digital Media Entertainment) and Bollywood icon and Green Ambassador, Vaani Kapoor. Youth leader Aditya Thackeray also addressed the gathering, urging the industry to hold leadership accountable for environmental protection.

In a record-breaking performance, Chupps Footwear and agency Into Creative made history by winning 10 Olive Crowns. Their "Biodegradable World" campaign, which featured India’s first biodegradable billboard made of natural materials, earned the night’s most prestigious titles:

● Green Brand of the Year

● Green Advertiser of the Year

● Green Agency of the Year (Into Creative)

● Green Campaign of the Year – Gold

Teams from Chupps and Into Creative receiving the’ trophies from presenters Abhisek Karnani, President IAA, Janak Sarda, Chairman IAA Olive Crown Awards & Srinivasan K Swamy, Chairperson, Asian Federation of Advertising |

Honoring Corporate and Social Responsibility

The awards recognized major corporate and social entities for their commitment to "Brand Earth":

● Green Crusader of the Year-Gold: Awarded to The Art of Living for their transformative work in reviving the Naganadi River.

Team from Art of Living receiving the’ trophies from presenters Abhisek Karnani, President IAA, Srinivasan K Swamy, Chairperson, Asian Federation of Advertising, Kaushik Roy, Past President, IAA India Chapter & Janak Sarda, Chairman IAA Olive Crown Awards |

● Corporate Social Crusader of the Year: Envision Energy India secured the Gold, while The Adani Group and Dainik Bhaskar Group both received Silver honors.

Team Envision Energy and Earthday.org with the presenters Abhisek Karnani, President IAA, Janak Sarda, Chairman IAA Olive Crown Awards & Srinivasan K Swamy, Chairperson, Asian Federation of Advertising, |

Team Adani with the presenters K V Shridhar, Jury Member & Global Chief Creative Officer, Nihilent ltd & Megha Tata, Past President, IAA India Chapter & Strategic Advisor Edstead |

● Green NGO of the Year: Chirag Rural Development Foundation took home the Gold, with Rotary International receiving Silver.

Team from Chirag Rural Development foundation receiving the trophy from presenters Abhisek Karnani, President IAA, Aaditya Thackeray, Janak Sarda, Chairman IAA Olive Crown Awards & Srinivasan K Swamy, Chairperson, Asian Federation of Advertising, |

Team from Rotary International receiving the trophy |

● Press – Corporate: The Hindu earned two Gold awards for their impactful "Glacier Melts Felt" and "Stub The Habit" campaigns.

Team The HINDU receiving the trophy from Presenters Nina Jaipuria, IAA Mancom Member, Sunita Ramnathkar President Indian Merchant Chamber & Jaideep Gandhi, Vice President, IAA India Chapter & Founder, Another Idea |

A highlight of the evening was the recognition of the Envision Sundarbans Restoration Project. In partnership with Earth Day Network, the winner, Shibani Gharai, was felicitated on stage for designing the logo and mnemonic for Envision’s commitment to restoring 50 hectares of mangrove ecosystems.

Abhishek Karnani, President, IAA India Chapter stated, " Tonight should translate into a tangible idea that’s powerful. The awards prove that our industry is serious about showing the world that what’s good, is good for business. They prove that creativity is not just about selling—it is about shaping behaviour, influencing culture, and inspiring change. Because communication is power. And when used right, it can move millions.

The Olive Crown Awards are that silver lining. A collective statement that we will fight back. That we will leave behind something better, something pristine for the generations that follow.".

Abhishek Karnani, President, IAA India Chapter |

Janak Sarda, Chairperson, IAA Olive Crown Awards emphasized, " Each year, when we come together and reflect on the year gone by, we celebrate the incredible work done by brands, agencies, NGOs, and the media. But this year feels different. This year, we have seen participation from industry associations as well, a clear sign that the cause has reached a point of real momentum.

It is no longer just being discussed; it is being actioned, reviewed, and taken forward with intent. Just a pure celebration of effort towards protecting and honouring our planet. The entries we receive from across cities in India and from around the world are a strong testament to how deeply this cause is resonating, across geographies and communities.".

Janak Sarda, Chairperson IAA Olive Crown Awards |

Aaditya Thackeray, Youth Leader urged, "I am here as a young citizen who's asking you to question us and push us to do better. Make saving the environment cool again; push us as politicians towards doing better things for our planet. Hold us accountable".

Aaditya Thackeray |

Vaani Kapoor, Actor and Green Ambassador reflected, "It’s the everyday choices that you make—being less thoughtless and more mindful. Individually, if we just work on our small habits, it’s going to have a much bigger impact".

Vaani Kapoor |

Vaani Kapoor |

Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, via a special video message, said, "I think all the NGOs and volunteer organizations should come together and work and partner with the government agencies. We can really take the country forward".

The 16th Olive Crown Awards concluded with a call to action for the creative fraternity to continue leveraging their influence for environmental advocacy.

Envision Energy and The Hindu were the associate partners while Awardor the strategic partner for this event.