Will overthrow anti-people Haryana govt based on lies, plunder: BS Hooda

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India]: Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Thursday hit out at the state government and said his party Congress will overthrow the "anti-people" ML Khattar-led dispensation which is "based on lies and plunder". This comes a day after the Congress party appointed him as the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader and chairman of the State Election Committee.

Expressing gratitude towards Congress president Sonia Gandhi for giving him the huge responsibility, Hooda tweeted in Hindi, "I want to assure Sonia ji that with the cooperation and support of all of you, we will overthrow this anti-people government based on plunder and lies. We will work together for brotherhood and development in Haryana."

On being asked as to who will be Chief Minister if Congress comes into power, Hooda had said on Wednesday that the matter will be decided after the party gets a majority in the state polls. "Let us first win the elections, then we will decide who will be the chief minister," he had said. Haryana, which has a 90-member Assembly, is scheduled to go to polls in October this year.

By SHWETA/MAHIMA/ANI