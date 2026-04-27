Why Kejriwal's Letter To Justice Sharma Hijacks The Spotlight From AAP's Rajya Sabha Collapse And Raghav Chadha

AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal | PTI

With the Rajya Sabha formally notifying the addition of seven AAP MPs into the BJP on Monday, a worried Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal realised that attention needed to be on him to change the rapidly dwindling public perception of his party.

In a strategic move, Kejriwal shot off a letter to Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma on Monday -- an intricate piece of political manoeuvering that functions as a survival mechanism for a party facing total institutional collapse.

AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal writes to Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma stating that he will not appear before her in person or through a lawyer.



Kejriwal writes, "My hope of getting justice from Justice Swarn Kanta is shattered. Therefore, I have decided to follow… pic.twitter.com/PIgznx0LUQ — ANI (@ANI) April 27, 2026

While the text meticulously adopts the persona of a humble truth-seeker following the path of Satyagraha, the timing and subtext reveal a much more urgent objective -- he containment of a catastrophic political crisis.

On April 24, 2026, just 48 hours before this letter was made public, Raghav Chadha led a 2/3rd majority of AAP’s Rajya Sabha MPs (7 out of 10) into a merger with the BJP, bypassing the anti-defection law and decimating AAP's presence in the Upper House. This letter is not just a legal protest, but it is a calculated distraction designed to bury the headline of a party imploding from within.

Engineering a narrative shift

The most pressing threat to Kejriwal’s political brand is the narrative of personal betrayal. Chadha and Sandeep Pathak—the very architects of AAP’s 2022 Punjab victory—have not just left, they have joined the ideological enemy.

To counter this, Kejriwal has weaponised the concept of "conscience." By framing his refusal to participate in the court proceedings as a moral decision dictated by his soul, he effectively "crowds out" the conversation about his party’s desertion.

The letter’s emphasis on Justice Sharma’s family ties to the Union government’s legal panels is a strategic redirection. The letter allows Kejriwal to retain his status as the "anti-establishment" protagonist, even as his organisation crumbles.

Safeguarding Punjab stronghold ahead of 2027 polls

With Punjab Assembly elections barely 10 months away, the defection of major Punjab-linked leaders like Harbhajan Singh and Vikramjit Sahney represents a terminal threat to the AAP government in Chandigarh.

In Punjab, the sentiment of Punjab versus the Centre is a powerful electoral catalyst. Kejriwal’s letter deliberately invokes the names of the "Union Government, the BJP, or the RSS" in a judicial context to signal to the Punjab voter that he is under siege by the central apparatus.

By boycotting the court, he is performing a political Satyagraha that mimics the historic defiance often celebrated in Punjab’s political culture. This is an attempt to insulate the remaining Punjab cadre from further "Operation Lotus" attempts by suggesting that any MP or MLA who leaves now is joining the "oppressor" he is so publicly defying.

Pre-emptive de-legitimisation of an adverse verdict

Analytically, the letter serves as a psychological "firewall" against the potential reversal of Kejriwal's acquittal in the excise case. By detailing his "broken hope" and the "unresolved apprehensions" regarding the judge’s impartiality, Kejriwal is ensuring that any future ruling against him by this bench will be viewed by his supporters as a "pre-scripted" political hit job rather than a legal judgment.

He explicitly mentions that he is prepared to "bear the consequences" of non-participation, which essentially prepares the public for a potential arrest or conviction. This allows him to maintain the "martyr" narrative, which is the only currency left for a leader whose parliamentary strength has been reduced to a mere three members.

Re-establishing absolute authority over a fractured identity

The exit of Pathak, the man who built the party’s data-driven organisational structure, left a vacuum in AAP’s identity. The letter is Kejriwal’s way of saying "The Party is Me." By making the entire legal strategy about his personal "voice of conscience" and his individual interpretation of Gandhian principles, he is re-centring the party’s identity around his personhood. This is a desperate but necessary move to halt the perception that AAP is a "sinking ship."

If the party is no longer an institutional force in the Rajya Sabha, it must return to being a personality-driven movement. The high-flown rhetoric of the letter—talking about "faith of ordinary citizens" and "larger enduring questions"—is designed to remind the public of the 2011 Anna Hazare days, a nostalgic callback intended to erase the bitter reality of the 2026 mass defections.

Tactical use of Satyagraha mask to bypass legal deadlines

Finally, the choice of Satyagraha as a legal strategy is a masterstroke of political evasion. By refusing to appear through counsel, Kejriwal effectively stalls the revision petition filed by the CBI. If he does not participate, the court is forced into a corner to proceed ex-parte and face the charge of "undemocratic haste," or delay the matter, giving Kejriwal the time he needs to rebuild his shattered state units in Punjab and Delhi.

In the latest evolving political landscape, where the BJP has gained a "psychological advantage" through the Rajya Sabha merger, this letter is Kejriwal’s way of reclaiming the initiative, forcing his opponents to react to his "moral" stand rather than his "political" weakness.